One-up your brushing
The new electric One cleans your teeth better for a brighter, whiter smile. Wherever you go, this One goes with you. Its sleek, lightweight design and portable case makes it the perfect brush for you. Which colour is your One? See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Think of the One as a powered version of your manual toothbrush. Micro-vibrations and contoured bristles gently clean and polish your teeth at the touch of a button.
Like your very own travel companion. Wherever you go, this One goes with you. Its sleek, lightweight and comes with a portable case for when you're on the move.
Sometimes, we all need a little guidance. The One buzzes every 30 seconds encouraging you to move on to the next part of your mouth. A longer buzz at 2 minutes lets you know when the job is done.
From Shadow to Shimmer, Snow to Sage, choose the colour to match your style. You can mix and match the brush head with the handle and create your own colour combination.
Charging your One is easy. Just pop off the end cap, plug in your USB-C cable and wait until the light indicator stops flashing. With a single charge, you can brush for 30 days. That's one month of whiter, brighter smiling.
Maintaining your toothbrush should be easy. Subscribe to have replacement brush heads automatically delivered to your home every 90 days. No worries, just great teeth.
