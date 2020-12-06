$
$

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Get exactly the support you need

    HY1200/05 Philips One by Sonicare Power Toothbrush
    View product

    Philips One by Sonicare Power Toothbrush

    HY1200/05

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Do you have a question about using your product? Find the most frequently asked questions here.

    Troubleshooting

    Is your product not working as it should? Find the solution here.

    Power/ Charging / Battery life (1)
    Device (1)
    Vibration (1)
    Back to other questions
    Back to other questions

    Other useful links

    Register your product

    Register your product

    Keep track of your product warranty coverage

    Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

    Get easy access to product support

    Register your product

    Popular parts and Accessories for this Product

    See all parts and accessories

      Suggested products

        Register

        Subscribe to our newsletter

        Get your welcome gift of £10 off**


        Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up to enjoy:​

        A welcome gift of £10 off**

        Tips and articles on healthy lifestyles- restful sleep, skincare, and more.

        People that are happy to make use of their membership
        *

        I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

        What does this mean?
        **Click here to read about voucher terms and conditions

        Help with your online order

        Frequently asked questions
        Terms and conditions
        Search order
        Student discount
        © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2022. All rights reserved.

        Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.