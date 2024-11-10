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Ultinon AccessCar headlights bulb

11336U2500C2

11336U2500

11336U2500C2

3.8
| (256) Reviews
Upgrade. Drive. Enjoy.
Upgrade your vehicle's headlights with the Philips Ultinon Access LED range. These bulbs are as quick and easy to install as halogen lamps! Enhance your lighting and enjoy the latest LED technology for your car.
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Quick, easy installation

Upgrade. Drive. Enjoy.

  • Type of lamp: H3

  • Direct-fit LED bulb

  • Compact design

  • 6000 K cool white light

  • Number of bulbs: 2

Plug-and-play installation

With Philips Ultinon Access LED bulbs, installation is so quick and easy that retrofitting them is child's play. There's no need for compatibility checks or adapter rings: Philips Ultinon Access LED bulbs come with an ultra-compact body and an integrated IEC 60061 compatible base. Their direct-fit design features the same footprint as halogen bulbs, enabling straightforward installation in tight spaces. They fit easily into vehicles equipped with H3-type bulbs and ensure broad compatibility with most vehicle models*.

Better light-beam performance than halogen

Philips Ultinon Access LED bulbs are designed to offer a better light beam performance than halogen bulbs in a compact, universal design. Using the latest innovations in LED technology, they provide the same luminous flux as standard ECE halogen bulbs but significantly improve beam performance using less energy. Philips Ultinon Access LED bulbs provide drivers with better on-road vision, making it easier to spot obstacles and drive more safely.

Compliant with automotive standards

Technologically advanced, Philips lighting has been renowned in the automotive industry for over 100 years. We are aware that the performance of our products depends on their excellent integration into a modern, rigorous automotive environment, so we design our products as closely as possible to the industry standards. Our Philips Ultinon Access LED bulbs comply with EMI standards for electromagnetic interference. Precision-engineered to withstand the rigours of modern automotive life, using our bulbs does not interfere with the regular operation of other vehicle parts.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.8

of 5

256

Reviews

10/11/2024

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

For now is ok

Овој продукт за почеток е во ред, ќе Видиме за понатака дали ќе ги исполни мојте очекувања и гаранција.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Xenon Vision 42403VIC1 Xenon car headlight bulb

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Xenon Vision 42403VIC1 Xenon car headlight bulb

30/07/2015

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

awesome product

my vehicle Toyota runs offroad and at high speeds at auto bahn. I need 4 such lamps to be comfortable in cabin at night ... even with sleepy eyes .. need to see distant and clear these originals are surely serving my needs better than other fake makes ... even there are copies of philips products in market ... but i preferred paying original price at amazon to get my hands on it ... and since its so good, i will have my uncles car also fit with it

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for X-tremeVision 12342XV+S2 car headlight bulb

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for X-tremeVision 12342XV+S2 car headlight bulb

23/10/2014

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

OUTSTANDING FOR AN HALOGEN BULB

These bulbs are very brighter than the blue vision but not by far. but the beam is sharper than its previous x-treme vision and award winning ultra blue vision. Will I buy these bulb again????

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for X-tremeVision 12972XV+S2 car headlight bulb

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for X-tremeVision 12972XV+S2 car headlight bulb

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Disclaimers

  1. It is your own responsibility to ensure that the use of the LED retrofit lights complies with applicable local legal requirements.

  2. 2 year warranty. Visit philips.com/auto-warranty to learn more about our warranty policy