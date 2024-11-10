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  • Colour-match your style
  • Colour-match your style
  • Colour-match your style
  • Colour-match your style
  • Colour-match your style
  • Colour-match your style

Ultinon ClassicMatch your LED lights with halogen

LUM11342U2510C2/10

11342U2510

11342U2510C2

3.8
| (256) Reviews
Colour-match your style
Switch your vehicle's headlights to Philips Ultinon Classic LEDs and experience the warmth of classic halogen lighting plus the performance of LEDs! These easy-to-install bulbs mean that you can now upgrade to LEDs without the fuss!*
See all benefits

Classic warm white LED bulbs

Colour-match your style

  • Type of lamp: H4, H19

  • 3500 K warm white light

  • +80% more brightness

  • Easy-fit LED bulb

  • Number of bulbs: 2

Enjoy the 3500 K warmth of classic light

Enjoy the 3500 K warmth of classic light

Upgrade your headlights without compromising your look! Philips Ultinon Classic LED bulbs project an elegant, warm white light, comparable to that of halogen headlights, giving your car a timeless appearance. Colour-match them with your other front lights and benefit from the improved brightness of LEDs. Experience the perfect blend of classic style and modern technology.

80% more brightness for high visibility**

80% more brightness for high visibility**

Philips Ultinon Classic LED bulbs are designed to deliver a superior light beam compared to halogen bulbs in a compact, universal format. Leveraging the latest innovations in LED technology, they offer the same luminous flux as standard ECE halogen bulbs while significantly enhancing beam performance with lower energy consumption. With up to 80% extra brightness**, Philips Ultinon Classic LED bulbs provide drivers with a better view of the road, making it easier to spot obstacles and drive safely.

Plug-and-play installation

Plug-and-play installation

With Philips Ultinon Classic LED bulbs, installation is so quick and easy that retrofitting them is child's play! There's no need for compatibility checks or adapter rings: Philips Ultinon Classic LED bulbs come with an ultra-compact body and an integrated IEC 60061-compatible base. Their direct-fit design features the same footprint as halogen bulbs, enabling straightforward installation in tight spaces. They fit easily and ensure broad compatibility with most vehicle models*.

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.8

of 5

256

Reviews

10/11/2024

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

For now is ok

Овој продукт за почеток е во ред, ќе Видиме за понатака дали ќе ги исполни мојте очекувања и гаранција.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Xenon Vision 42403VIC1 Xenon car headlight bulb

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Xenon Vision 42403VIC1 Xenon car headlight bulb

30/07/2015

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

awesome product

my vehicle Toyota runs offroad and at high speeds at auto bahn. I need 4 such lamps to be comfortable in cabin at night ... even with sleepy eyes .. need to see distant and clear these originals are surely serving my needs better than other fake makes ... even there are copies of philips products in market ... but i preferred paying original price at amazon to get my hands on it ... and since its so good, i will have my uncles car also fit with it

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for X-tremeVision 12342XV+S2 car headlight bulb

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for X-tremeVision 12342XV+S2 car headlight bulb

23/10/2014

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

OUTSTANDING FOR AN HALOGEN BULB

These bulbs are very brighter than the blue vision but not by far. but the beam is sharper than its previous x-treme vision and award winning ultra blue vision. Will I buy these bulb again????

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for X-tremeVision 12972XV+S2 car headlight bulb

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for X-tremeVision 12972XV+S2 car headlight bulb

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Disclaimers

  1. Not compliant with ECE R37 regulations. For off-road use only.

  2. Compared to the minimum legal standard for halogen bulbs.

  3. 2-year warranty. Visit philips.com/auto-warranty to learn more about our warranty policy. The Philips warranty covers manufacturing defects and non-commercial use only.