2 year warranty
LUM11342U92X2/10
11342U92X2
Master the light, defy the dark
Defy the dark with the Philips Ultinon Pro9200, the pinnacle of LED retrofit lighting performance. Enjoy the power of cutting-edge LED technology with up to 400%* increased brightness from one of the most compact bulbs on the market.
LED-HL [~H4]
Up to 400% brighter light
Broad fleet compatibility
High-end Style and Safety
Pack of: 2
Our latest technology is easy to install. The Philips Ultinon Pro9200 LED range combines the power of LED technology with an ultra-compact housing to suit any lighting application. Completely redesigned to eliminate the bulky old heatsink and replicate the shape of halogen lamps, this new generation of H4 bulbs is quick and easy to fit even in the narrowest headlights, offering drivers hassle-free functionality.
The new generation of Ultinon Pro9200 H4 bulbs features a new heat-dispersion system, which draws air from the base to the front of the bulb. As this flow of air warms the headlight diffuser, the headlight can be defrosted during harsh winters without further intervention. The result is unrivalled driving comfort, whatever the season.
Master the light on the road. Meticulously engineered to ignite your passion for driving, our Philips Ultinon Pro9200 headlight bulbs provide unrivalled performance and the exceptional visibility you want while driving, whatever the conditions. Thanks to our unique LED selection and meticulous product refinement, you enjoy unrivalled brightness of up to 400% more than the legal minimum for halogen bulbs. See road signs better with their unique optimal spectrum and improve your view of the road ahead. Our bulbs empower you to navigate with confidence.
1.0
of 5
1
Review
locke 07
25/11/2025
Österreich
Verified buyer
schlechter service
Die LED leuchtet sehr gut aus und ist eine Verbesserung zur H4 Halogen Variante. Nur ist eine von zwei LED schon nach kurzer Zeit 6 Wochen und ca. 350 km schon defekt. Die Reklamation ist echt schwierig
This review was made for Ultinon Pro9200 HL 11342U92X2 Unvergleichliche LED-Lichtleistung für Fahrzeuge
Date of Use 2024-10-25
This review was made for Ultinon Pro9200 HL 11342U92X2 Unvergleichliche LED-Lichtleistung für Fahrzeuge
Date of Use 2024-10-25
Compared to minimum legal requirement. Applies to H4, H7. May vary depending on car model & bulb type.
Non-ECE compliant, not for use on public roads. You are responsible for complying with legal requirements applicable in your country.
The Philips Ultinon Pro9200 LED range is covered by a 2 year guarantee on purchase + 3 years' free extended warranty upon registration. Visit philips.com/auto-warranty to know more about our warranty policy. The Philips warranty covers manufacturing defects and non-commercial use only.