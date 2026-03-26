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2 year warranty
Welcome gift £10*
30-day return
FACE Stylers and grooming kits
All series
All-in-One Trimmer 3000 Series 9-in-1 trimmer
Support
MG3946/15
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UK Declaration of conformity - English (US)
User manual
All (9)
Cleaning and Maintenance (1)
Power/ Charging / Battery life (1)
I have a nickel allergy. Can I use this appliance?
Can I use my Philips groomer while connected to the power outlet?
How do I clean my Philips groomer?
What do the symbols on my Philips Groomer mean?
Can I rinse my Philips Groomer with water?
All-in-One TrimmerBeard stubble comb 2 mm
All-in-One TrimmerBeard stubble comb 1 mm
All-in-One TrimmerBody comb 3 mm
USB Cable
HQ87USB wall adapter
Multigroom Hair comb 12 mm
Multigroom Comb 16 MM
All-in-One-Trimmer/MultigroomNose and ear trimmer
ShaversCleansing brush
My Philips groomer, trimmer or clipper is not charging
The battery of my Philips groomer/hair clipper runs out quickly
My Philips Hair Groomer/Clipper is not working
My skin is irritated after using my Philips Groomer
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair
Warranty
Our product warranty policies
Service and exchange
Get your broken product serviced or replaced
Contacting Philips
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