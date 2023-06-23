ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

Welcome gift £10*

30-day return

All series

All-in-One Trimmer Series 5000

Support

All-in-One TrimmerSeries 5000

MG5940/15

All-in-One Trimmer Series 5000

Go to shop

Get the most out of your product

  • How to maintain, clean and charge your trimmer. Philips All-in-One trimmer MG5000, MG7000, MG9000 series
    How to maintain, clean and charge your trimmer. Philips All-in-One trimmer MG5000, MG7000, MG9000 series
  • How to trim and style your facial hair. Philips All-in-One trimmer MG5000, MG7000, MG9000 series with OneBlade
    How to trim and style your facial hair. Philips All-in-One trimmer MG5000, MG7000, MG9000 series with OneBlade
  • How to trim and style your facial hair. Philips All-in-One trimmer MG5000, MG7000, MG9000 series
    How to trim and style your facial hair. Philips All-in-One trimmer MG5000, MG7000, MG9000 series
  • How to groom your body. Philips All-in-One trimmer MG5000, MG7000, MG9000 series
    How to groom your body. Philips All-in-One trimmer MG5000, MG7000, MG9000 series
  • How to cut your head hair. Philips All-in-One trimmer MG5000, MG7000, MG9000 series
    How to cut your head hair. Philips All-in-One trimmer MG5000, MG7000, MG9000 series

Register your product

Get your extended warranty

Register within 90 days after purchase and get an extended warranty (conditions may apply).

Register now

Manuals & Documentation

User manual

  • PDF file, 4.3 MB
  • 5 December 2024

EU Declaration of conformity

  • PDF file, 651.2 kB
  • 17 December 2024

Frequently Asked Questions

Parts & Accessories

Troubleshooting

Warranty and service

Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair

Warranty

Our product warranty policies

Service and exchange

Get your broken product serviced or replaced

Contacting Philips

We're happy to help you