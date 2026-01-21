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2 year warranty
Welcome gift £10*
30-day return
Shaver series 3000 Dry electric shaver
Discontinued
Support
PT720/14
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User manual
All (2)
Can I replace the battery of my Philips Shaver?
Can I charge my Philips shaver after every shave?
Shaver series 3000Bracket
Shaving head retaining frame
Power adapter
Stand
ShaversCleansing brush
My Philips Shaver is not charging
My Philips Shaver is leaking water