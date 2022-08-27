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2 year warranty

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All series

  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair
  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair
  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair
  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair
  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair
  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair
  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair
  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair
  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair
  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair
  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair
  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair
  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair
  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair
  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair
  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair
  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair
  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair

Discontinued

OneBladeReplaceable blades last up to 4 months

QP210/50

3.8
| (135) Reviews
Trim, edge and shave any length of hair
Its dual protection system: a glide coating combined with rounded tips, makes shaving easier and comfortable. Its shaving technology features a fast-moving cutter which powers through any length of hair
See all benefits
Philips OneBlade #1 Number 1 Brand logo

Choose Philips OneBlade, from the #1 Preferred electric Grooming Brand1

Compatible products
OneBlade Pro 360

OneBlade Pro 360
Face and Body

QP6542/19

OneBlade Pro

OneBlade Pro
Face

QP6506/15

OneBlade Pro 360

OneBlade Pro 360
Face and Body

QP6552/15

OneBlade Pro 360

OneBlade Pro 360
Face and Body

QP6552/30

OneBlade Pro 360

OneBlade Pro 360
Face and Body

QP6652/30

OneBlade Pro 360

OneBlade Pro 360
Face and Body

QP6652/35

OneBlade Pro 360

OneBlade Pro 360
Face and Body

QP6507/23

OneBlade Pro 360

OneBlade Pro 360
Face and Body

QP6542/15

OneBlade Pro 360

OneBlade Pro 360
Face and Body

QP6652/61

OneBlade Pro 360

OneBlade Pro 360
Refurbished Face + Body

QP6552/30R1

Designed to cut hair, not skin

Trim, edge and shave any length of hair

  • Trim, edge and shave

  • 1 x Original

  • Fits on all OneBlade handles

  • Replace your blades every 4 months

Unique OneBlade Technology

Unique OneBlade Technology

The Philips OneBlade is a revolutionary new hybrid styler that can trim, shave and create clean lines and edges, on any length of hair. Its dual protection system – a glide coating combined with rounded tips – makes shaving easier and comfortable. Its shaving technology features a fast-moving cutter, which powers through any length of hair.

Fits on all OneBlade handles

Fits on all OneBlade handles

Fits with OneBlade (QP14xx, QP25xx, QP26xx, QP27xx, QP28xx) and OneBlade Pro (QP65xx, QP66xx)

Blade that doesn't fade easily

Blade that doesn't fade easily

Durable stainless-steel blade that lasts up to 4 months of use* to keep that fresh feel. When the replacement indicator - eject icon - appears on the blade, the blade performance may no longer be optimal. It is time to consider changing the blade for the best shaving experience

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.8

of 5

135

Reviews

27/08/2022

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Great for keeping beards and “body” tidy

I have a goatee beard and this helps keep it looking smart and tidy. A bonus is that I am not a man that likes too much body hair so this is a useful tool for that

Pros

Easy to use, quick, doesn’t cut skin, great at keeping things smart and tidy

Cons

Cannot think of any

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for OneBlade QP210/50 Replaceable blades last up to 4 months

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for OneBlade QP210/50 Replaceable blades last up to 4 months

17/12/2021

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

This product is awesome

This is best shaver for my beard iv ever used cuts so well at any length . Couldn’t recommend anymore 10/10

Pros

Blades last a long time

Cons

None

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for OneBlade QP210/50 Replaceable blades last up to 4 months

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for OneBlade QP210/50 Replaceable blades last up to 4 months

06/10/2019

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Excellent product

My husband is disabled and struggles to shave so I got him a Philips one blade and how fantastic is this shaver. It’s lightweight and does the job brilliantly. Not as close a shave as a wet shave but it’s almost as good. He’s used it twice a week and had it twelve months and it’s still as good until the blade broke off today just as he was about to start shaving. I contacted Philips for some information about replacement blades before buying new ones but they said they’d replace the blade for him as it had broken off. How fantastic are Philips. Worth every penny spent on the one blade. I read a review saying the charge is not very long. Not so hubby has used it at least half a dozen times before he needed to recharge it. If you’ve not tried a Philips one blade before I suggest you do guys definitely recommended especially if you have problems with your hands due to disability.

Pros

Lightweight easy to use best invention ever

Cons

Can’t think of any unless looking for a close shave

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for OneBlade QP210/50 Replaceable blades last up to 4 months

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for OneBlade QP210/50 Replaceable blades last up to 4 months

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Disclaimers

  1. Euromonitor International, retail sales volume in units, electric grooming consisting of the combination of Body Shavers, Electric Facial Cleansers & Hair Care Appliances categories combined, data for 2025. 

  1. For best shaving experience. Based on 2 full shaves per week. Actual results may vary.