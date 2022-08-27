I have been using the OneBlade since August 2016. I love this shaver compared to my previous bulkier Philips trimmer. I use it to trim my eyebrows on a 5 and maintain a stubble beard on a 1. Because you can easily change the blades when they blunt you can keep the cut sharp which makes it smoother and faster. Further to that, as this is a wet n dry shaver you can use it with shaving gel, foam or oils to reduce drag and get a better finish. Removing the guards means you can use the edge of the OneBlade to contour and tidy the edges. Also handy for doing that bit right under your nose! The main unit charges up quickly and once fully charged holds it for a while. I probably charge the battery up every two weeks or so. Also the unit doesn't slow down as the battery goes down unlike my older shaver. It's full power until the battery is drained. This blade comes with a new (to me at least) feature which is the green usage indicator. I haven't seen it working yet but it appears the blade will turn increasingly green over time and becomes fully green when the blade needs to be changed. This is handy as I'm sure I've used one or two longer than I should have and might have thrown one away too early. Can't comment yet on how it performs but seems like a great feature to add.