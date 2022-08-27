2 year warranty
Discontinued
QP210/50
QP6542/19
QP6506/15
QP6552/15
QP6552/30
QP6652/30
QP6652/35
QP6507/23
QP6542/15
QP6652/61
QP6552/30R1
Trim, edge and shave
1 x Original
Fits on all OneBlade handles
Replace your blades every 4 months
The Philips OneBlade is a revolutionary new hybrid styler that can trim, shave and create clean lines and edges, on any length of hair. Its dual protection system – a glide coating combined with rounded tips – makes shaving easier and comfortable. Its shaving technology features a fast-moving cutter, which powers through any length of hair.
Fits with OneBlade (QP14xx, QP25xx, QP26xx, QP27xx, QP28xx) and OneBlade Pro (QP65xx, QP66xx)
Durable stainless-steel blade that lasts up to 4 months of use* to keep that fresh feel. When the replacement indicator - eject icon - appears on the blade, the blade performance may no longer be optimal. It is time to consider changing the blade for the best shaving experience
3.8
of 5
135
Reviews
Kevin1313
27/08/2022
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Great for keeping beards and “body” tidy
I have a goatee beard and this helps keep it looking smart and tidy. A bonus is that I am not a man that likes too much body hair so this is a useful tool for that
Pros
Easy to use, quick, doesn’t cut skin, great at keeping things smart and tidy
Cons
Cannot think of any
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for OneBlade QP210/50 Replaceable blades last up to 4 months
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for OneBlade QP210/50 Replaceable blades last up to 4 months
Setts
17/12/2021
United Kingdom
This product is awesome
This is best shaver for my beard iv ever used cuts so well at any length . Couldn’t recommend anymore 10/10
Pros
Blades last a long time
Cons
None
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for OneBlade QP210/50 Replaceable blades last up to 4 months
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for OneBlade QP210/50 Replaceable blades last up to 4 months
RedDragon55
06/10/2019
United Kingdom
Excellent product
My husband is disabled and struggles to shave so I got him a Philips one blade and how fantastic is this shaver. It’s lightweight and does the job brilliantly. Not as close a shave as a wet shave but it’s almost as good. He’s used it twice a week and had it twelve months and it’s still as good until the blade broke off today just as he was about to start shaving. I contacted Philips for some information about replacement blades before buying new ones but they said they’d replace the blade for him as it had broken off. How fantastic are Philips. Worth every penny spent on the one blade. I read a review saying the charge is not very long. Not so hubby has used it at least half a dozen times before he needed to recharge it. If you’ve not tried a Philips one blade before I suggest you do guys definitely recommended especially if you have problems with your hands due to disability.
Pros
Lightweight easy to use best invention ever
Cons
Can’t think of any unless looking for a close shave
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for OneBlade QP210/50 Replaceable blades last up to 4 months
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for OneBlade QP210/50 Replaceable blades last up to 4 months
Euromonitor International, retail sales volume in units, electric grooming consisting of the combination of Body Shavers, Electric Facial Cleansers & Hair Care Appliances categories combined, data for 2025.
For best shaving experience. Based on 2 full shaves per week. Actual results may vary.