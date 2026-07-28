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  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair
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  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair
  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair
  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair
  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair
  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair
  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair
  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair
  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair
  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair
  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair
  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair
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  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair
  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair
  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair
  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair
  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair
  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair
  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair
  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair
  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair
  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair

OneBlade

QP2520/20

4.3
| (4425) Reviews | 90% recommend this product
Trim, edge and shave any length of hair
The Philips OneBlade is a revolutionary new hybrid styler that can trim, shave and create clean lines and edges, on any length of hair. Forget about using multiple steps and tools. OneBlade does it all.
See all benefits
Philips OneBlade #1 Number 1 Brand logo

Choose Philips OneBlade, from the #1 Preferred electric Grooming Brand1

Designed to cut hair, not skin

Trim, edge and shave any length of hair

  • Trim, edge, shave

  • For any length of hair

  • 3 x click-on stubble combs

  • Rechargeable, wet and dry use

Unique OneBlade technology

Unique OneBlade technology

Designed for facial styling and body grooming, the Philips OneBlade trims, edges and shaves any length of hair. It delivers an easy and comfortable shave thanks to a glide coating and rounded tips. And with a cutter that moves at 200 x per second, it's efficient even on longer hairs.

Trim it down

Trim it down

Trim to your preferred stubble length. Your Philips OneBlade face razor comes with 3 stubble combs. 1 mm for a 5 o'clock trim, 3 mm for a tight trim and 5 mm or long stubble.

Edge it up

Edge it up

Get precise lines in seconds with the dual-sided blade that enables you to see every hair you're cutting.

Technical specifications

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Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Find a spare part or an accessory

Go to parts and accessories

Parts & Accessories

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.3

of 5

4425

Reviews

90%

recommend this product

28/07/2026

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Quick and easy of use

Ease of use, quick and simple even when your in a rush

Pros

Quick and easy to use

Cons

Remember to charge and not ease to get new blades in ahops

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for OneBlade QP1424/65 Gift Pack

Date of Use 2026-07-26

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for OneBlade QP1424/65 Gift Pack

Date of Use 2026-07-26

04/07/2026

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Compact and well desinged

Very modern design. Very compact. Very precision tool which can give both a close shave and a trim.seems to hold charge well. Only came with one blade attachment, but does the job well. No issues at all.

This review was made for OneBlade 360 QP2734/30 Face

Date of Use 2026-05-16

This review was made for OneBlade 360 QP2734/30 Face

Date of Use 2026-05-16

09/06/2026

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

All I wanted from a shaver and more.

I have tried many portable shavers, searching for one which shaves to an acceptable level, and provides the advantagrs of cordless portability. The Oneblade 360 ticks all the boxes and more. Without the comb I get a good close shave. With the comb I can trim to various levels of stubble or beard. The two sided blade extends its life and the battery seems to go on and on. A really good piece of kit.

This review was made for OneBlade 360 QP2734/20 Face

Date of Use 2026-05-10

This review was made for OneBlade 360 QP2734/20 Face

Date of Use 2026-05-10

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Disclaimers

  1. Euromonitor International, retail sales volume in units, electric grooming consisting of the combination of Body Shavers, Electric Facial Cleansers & Hair Care Appliances categories combined, data for 2025. 

  1. Each blade lasts up to 4 months - For best shaving experience. Based on 2 full shaves per week. Actual results may vary.