2 year warranty
Trim, edge, shave
For any length of hair
4 x click-on stubble combs
Rechargeable, wet and dry use
Designed for facial styling and body grooming, the Philips OneBlade trims, edges and shaves any length of hair. It delivers an easy and comfortable shave thanks to a glide coating and rounded tips. And with a cutter that moves at 200 x per second, it's efficient even on longer hairs.
Trim to your preferred stubble length. Your Philips OneBlade face razor comes with 4 stubble combs: 1 mm for a 5 o'clock, 2 mm for a stubble, 3 mm for a tight trim, and 5 mm for long stubble.
Get precise lines in seconds with the dual-sided blade that enables you to see every hair you're cutting.
4.3
of 5
4425
Reviews
90%
recommend this product
Paul q
28/07/2026
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Quick and easy of use
Ease of use, quick and simple even when your in a rush
Pros
Quick and easy to use
Cons
Remember to charge and not ease to get new blades in ahops
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for OneBlade QP1424/65 Gift Pack
Date of Use 2026-07-26
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for OneBlade QP1424/65 Gift Pack
Date of Use 2026-07-26
Arkitect
04/07/2026
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Compact and well desinged
Very modern design. Very compact. Very precision tool which can give both a close shave and a trim.seems to hold charge well. Only came with one blade attachment, but does the job well. No issues at all.
This review was made for OneBlade 360 QP2734/30 Face
Date of Use 2026-05-16
This review was made for OneBlade 360 QP2734/30 Face
Date of Use 2026-05-16
Pugwash
09/06/2026
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
All I wanted from a shaver and more.
I have tried many portable shavers, searching for one which shaves to an acceptable level, and provides the advantagrs of cordless portability. The Oneblade 360 ticks all the boxes and more. Without the comb I get a good close shave. With the comb I can trim to various levels of stubble or beard. The two sided blade extends its life and the battery seems to go on and on. A really good piece of kit.
This review was made for OneBlade 360 QP2734/20 Face
Date of Use 2026-05-10
This review was made for OneBlade 360 QP2734/20 Face
Date of Use 2026-05-10
Euromonitor International, retail sales volume in units, electric grooming consisting of the combination of Body Shavers, Electric Facial Cleansers & Hair Care Appliances categories combined, data for 2025.
Each blade lasts up to 4 months - For best shaving experience. Based on 2 full shaves per week. Actual results may vary.