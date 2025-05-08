Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers
2 year warranty
Welcome gift £10*
30-day return
OneBlade - Trim, edge and shave
All series
OneBlade
Support
QP2530/20
Go to shop
Register your product
Register within 90 days after purchase and get an extended warranty (conditions may apply).
UK Declaration of conformity - English (US)
User manual
All (12)
How do I know if my Philips OneBlade is fully charged?
When should I replace the blade in my Philips OneBlade?
How do I clean my Philips OneBlade?
How do I replace the blade of my Philips OneBlade correctly?
Can I use my Philips OneBlade while it is connected to the power outlet?
Philips OneBlade2 replacement electric shaver blades and accessories
OneBladeOneBlade Comb 1mm
OneBladeOneBlade comb 2mm
OneBladeOneBlade comb 3mm
OneBladeOneBlade Comb 5mm
OneBlade& OneBlade Pro OneBlade Protective cap
OneBlade Body comb 3 mm
OneBladeSkin protector
The charger of my Philips OneBlade does not fit
My Philips OneBlade is not working
My Philips OneBlade does not shave as close as I expected
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair
Warranty
Our product warranty policies
Service and exchange
Get your broken product serviced or replaced
Contacting Philips
We're happy to help you