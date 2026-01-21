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Shaver series 1000 Dry electric shaver, Series 1000

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Shaver series 1000Dry electric shaver, Series 1000

S1232/41

Shaver series 1000 Dry electric shaver, Series 1000

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  • How to Clean Philips Shaver S1000–S3000 | Step-by-Step Guide
    How to Clean Philips Shaver S1000–S3000 | Step-by-Step Guide

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Manuals & Documentation

Important information manual

  • PDF file, 1009.8 kB
  • 20 April 2022

Important information manual

  • PDF file, 195 kB
  • 15 April 2022

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