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Shaver series 3000 Wet or Dry electric shaver, Series 3000

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Shaver series 3000Wet or Dry electric shaver, Series 3000

S3231/52

Shaver series 3000 Wet or Dry electric shaver, Series 3000

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  • How to Clean Philips Shaver S1000–S3000 | Step-by-Step Guide
    How to Clean Philips Shaver S1000–S3000 | Step-by-Step Guide

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Manuals & Documentation

UK Declaration of conformity - English (US)

  • ZIP file, 194.8 kB
  • 3 October 2023

User manual

  • PDF file, 2.9 MB
  • 23 April 2025

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