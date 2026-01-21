Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers
2 year warranty
Welcome gift £10*
30-day return
Face Shavers
All series
Shaver series 3000 Wet or Dry electric shaver, Series 3000
Support
S3333/54
Go to shop
Register your product
Register within 90 days after purchase and get an extended warranty (conditions may apply).
User manual
EU Declaration of conformity
All (10)
Cleaning and Maintenance (1)
How do I clean my Philips Shaver?
What do the symbols on my Philips Shaver mean?
Can I replace the battery of my Philips Shaver?
Which foam or gel can I use with my Philips shaver?
Can I charge my Philips shaver after every shave?
Shaver series 3000Pouch
Shaver series 3000Charging stand
Shaver series 3000Protective cap
Shaver series 3000Bracket
Holder for shaving device
Shaver Pouch
Shaving head retaining frame
Power adapter
ShaversCleansing brush
Philips Shaver Series 3000 Replacement electric shaver heads
I'm not getting good results with my Philips shaver
My Philips shaver is making a loud noise
My Philips shaver is not working
My Philips Shaver is not charging
I experience skin issues after using my Philips shaver
My Philips Shaver is leaking water
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair
Warranty
Our product warranty policies
Service and exchange
Get your broken product serviced or replaced
Contacting Philips
We're happy to help you