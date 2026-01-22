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2 year warranty
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30-day return
Face Shavers
All series
Shaver series 5000 Wet and Dry electric shaver
Discontinued
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S5583/10
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Quick start guide
Important information manual
All (12)
Cleaning and Maintenance (1)
What do the symbols on my Philips Shaver mean?
Can I replace the battery of my Philips Shaver?
Which foam or gel can I use with my Philips shaver?
Can I charge my Philips shaver after every shave?
How do I remove the shaving heads of my Philips Shaver?
OneBlade& Shaver series 5000Soft pouch
Shaver series 5000Shaving unit bottom
Shaver series 5000Bracket
SH71Replacement electric shaver heads
ShaverAdjustable beard styler 1-5 mm
Shaver 5000, 7000, 8000Nose trimmer
ShaversCharging stand
Shaver Pouch
ShaversProtective cap
ShaversCleansing brush
Shaving head holder
My Philips Shaver is not charging
I experience skin issues after using my Philips shaver
My Philips Shaver is leaking water
I'm not getting good results with my Philips shaver
My Philips shaver is making a loud noise
My Philips shaver is not working
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair
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