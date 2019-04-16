2 year warranty
Discontinued
The ideal way to prevent hair regrowth
Philips Lumea IPL is the most effective cordless IPL solution and works wonders to prevent the reappearance of hair on body. Gentle pulses of light, applied regularly, keep skin silky-smooth every day.
For use on body and face
15 minutes to treat lower legs
Lifetime <gt/>140.000 light pulses
Cordless design
Philips Lumea applies gentle pulses of light to the hair root. As a consequence the hair sheds naturally and hair regrowth is inhibited. Repeating this treatment regularly will keep your skin smooth every day.
Our clinical studies have shown significant hair reduction in as little as four bi-weekly treatments resulting in smooth hair free skin. To maintain these results, simply repeat the treatment when needed. Time between treatments may vary based on your individual hair regrowth.
Philips Lumea uses an innovative light-based technology called IPL (Intense Pulsed Light), derived from the technology used in professional beauty salons. Philips has adapted this technology for safe and effective use in the comfort of your own home. Philips worked closely with leading dermatologists to develop our breakthrough hair removal system. For more than 10 years we carried out extensive consumer research with more than 2000 women.
Awards
4.0
of 5
108
Reviews
81%
recommend this product
Skhnm
16/04/2019
United Kingdom
BEST IPL ON THE MARKET!
Philips Lumea Prestige is definitely the best thing I have ever owned. After reading the requirements that were needed in order for the IPL, I realised I was the perfect candidate as I have fair skin and black hair which made the whole process alot more exciting. I used this IPL on my legs and noticed the difference after the first use. The hair wasn't completely gone in the two weeks but there were patches on the legs where some places had more hair than others. I also noticed after the second use the hair appears more finer and is very weak that it is pulled out very easily. I am in love with this machine and would recommend to everyone. It also has the smart sensor which is a great feature and I can honestly say if you are looking for a cheaper alternative to laser then invest in this, I can promise you won't be disappointed. I would also like to add that before using the IPL, make sure the area is completely hair free by shaving or waxing as any hairs left just burn and create a horrible smell aswell as staining the IPL window which you have to remember to clean every now and then whilst using the device.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Lumea Precision SC2006/11 IPL hair removal system
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Lumea Precision SC2006/11 IPL hair removal system
MrAbt
23/11/2018
United Kingdom
Really nice work
Excellent results for me, you should have a it ....!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Lumea Precision SC2006/11 IPL hair removal system
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Lumea Precision SC2006/11 IPL hair removal system
summerhunny
05/12/2016
United Kingdom
My go-to solution for easy, top result hair removal!
I have been using the Precision Plus (SC2006) for 4 months. I now only use it every 4 weeks and between this I have no hair (apart from the odd stray!) on my legs, underarms and bikini area. I have had professional laser, waxing, epilated for years, shaved, used creams...you name it, I've tried it! Well this wins hands down. It does require patience as results take time and commitment to a 2 week schedule but it is worth it. Its mess free, painless, gives no ingrown hairs and actually gives the best hair removal results I've had. I would say though that if you're not willing to commit to using it routinely it is not worth spending so much money on because the results wont be as good. You need to commit to a session every 2 weeks for the first 4/5 weeks and then a session every 4/8 weeks after that for results to last. I do this and its perfectly manageable and worth while.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Lumea Precision SC2006/11 IPL hair removal system
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Lumea Precision SC2006/11 IPL hair removal system