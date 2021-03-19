2 year warranty
Discontinued
Feel continuously hair free*
Philips Lumea Prestige is the most effective cordless IPL solution and works wonders to prevent the reappearance of hair on face and body. Gentle pulses of light, applied regularly, keep skin silky-smooth every day.
For use on body and face
15 minutes to treat lower legs
<gt/>250,000 lamp flashes
Cordless design
Philips Lumea uses an innovative light-based technology called IPL (Intense Pulsed Light), derived from the technology used in professional beauty salons. Philips has adapted this technology for safe and effective use in the comfort of your own home. Philips worked closely with leading dermatologists to develop our breakthrough hair removal system. For more than 10 years we carried out extensive consumer research with more than 2000 volunteers.
Philips Lumea applies gentle pulses of light to the hair root. As a consequence, the amount of hair your body grows gradually decreases. Repeating the treatment leaves your skin beautifully hair free and touchably smooth.
Our clinical studies have shown significant hair reduction in as little as four fortnightly treatments resulting in smooth hair free skin. To maintain these results, simply repeat the treatment when needed. Time between treatments may vary based on your individual hair regrowth. - To enlarge this picture, please click on the image in the image gallery on the top of this page
Awards
4.4
of 5
100
Reviews
95%
recommend this product
Chamoo
19/03/2021
United Kingdom
Love it
Excellent product.My facial hair has been reduced to 95%
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Lumea Prestige SC2007/00 IPL - Hair removal device
Date of Use 2020-09-18
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Lumea Prestige SC2007/00 IPL - Hair removal device
Date of Use 2020-09-18
Kayla73
15/08/2017
United Kingdom
So simple to use
I was sceptical that anything like this worked but I'm happy to say I was wrong. I'd already noticed reduced hair regrowth by my 3rd use. Combined with the app is makes it all so easy to remember.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Lumea Prestige SC2007/00 IPL - Hair removal device
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Lumea Prestige SC2007/00 IPL - Hair removal device
LadyJ1
06/07/2017
United Kingdom
Surprised with results
Read loads of positive reviews so couldn't wait to see for myself and i wasn't disappointed. With dark hair and lots of it I was apprehensive but found it easy and simple to use, downloaded the app to receive alerts and waited to see what happened. I'm writing this after about 6 weeks and seeing less hair regrowth, can't actually believe it! Used it everywhere, it is something that will take a bit of time to work but it's definitely worth it, I would recommend it.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Lumea Prestige SC2007/00 IPL - Hair removal device
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Lumea Prestige SC2007/00 IPL - Hair removal device
when following the treatment schedule