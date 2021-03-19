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Discontinued

Lumea PrestigeIPL - Hair removal device

SC2007/80

4.4

| (100) Reviews | 95% recommend this product

1 award

Feel continuously hair free*

Philips Lumea Prestige is the most effective cordless IPL solution and works wonders to prevent the reappearance of hair on face and body. Gentle pulses of light, applied regularly, keep skin silky-smooth every day.

See all benefits

Feel continuously hair free*

  • For use on body and face

  • 15 minutes to treat lower legs

  • <gt/>250,000 lamp flashes

  • Cordless design

Adapted for safe and effective use in your own home

Adapted for safe and effective use in your own home

Philips Lumea uses an innovative light-based technology called IPL (Intense Pulsed Light), derived from the technology used in professional beauty salons. Philips has adapted this technology for safe and effective use in the comfort of your own home. Philips worked closely with leading dermatologists to develop our breakthrough hair removal system. For more than 10 years we carried out extensive consumer research with more than 2000 volunteers.

Enjoy smooth skin every day

Enjoy smooth skin every day

Philips Lumea applies gentle pulses of light to the hair root. As a consequence, the amount of hair your body grows gradually decreases. Repeating the treatment leaves your skin beautifully hair free and touchably smooth.

Effortlessly effective

Effortlessly effective

Our clinical studies have shown significant hair reduction in as little as four fortnightly treatments resulting in smooth hair free skin. To maintain these results, simply repeat the treatment when needed. Time between treatments may vary based on your individual hair regrowth. - To enlarge this picture, please click on the image in the image gallery on the top of this page

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.4

of 5

100

Reviews

95%

recommend this product

19/03/2021

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Love it

Excellent product.My facial hair has been reduced to 95%

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Lumea Prestige SC2007/00 IPL - Hair removal device

Date of Use 2020-09-18

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Lumea Prestige SC2007/00 IPL - Hair removal device

Date of Use 2020-09-18

15/08/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

So simple to use

I was sceptical that anything like this worked but I'm happy to say I was wrong. I'd already noticed reduced hair regrowth by my 3rd use. Combined with the app is makes it all so easy to remember.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Lumea Prestige SC2007/00 IPL - Hair removal device

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Lumea Prestige SC2007/00 IPL - Hair removal device

06/07/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Surprised with results

Read loads of positive reviews so couldn't wait to see for myself and i wasn't disappointed. With dark hair and lots of it I was apprehensive but found it easy and simple to use, downloaded the app to receive alerts and waited to see what happened. I'm writing this after about 6 weeks and seeing less hair regrowth, can't actually believe it! Used it everywhere, it is something that will take a bit of time to work but it's definitely worth it, I would recommend it.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Lumea Prestige SC2007/00 IPL - Hair removal device

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Lumea Prestige SC2007/00 IPL - Hair removal device

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Disclaimers

  1. when following the treatment schedule