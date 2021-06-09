  • Guaranteed Philips Quality

      Connected Connected Baby Monitor

      SCD951/26

      Overall Rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      Reassurance Any Time, Anywhere

      Keep an eye on your baby from anywhere with the Philips Avent Connected Baby Monitor. Our Secure Connect System keeps you linked to your little one throughout your home. And with the Baby Monitor+ app, you can check in from anywhere.

      An eye on your baby, at home and away

      • Full HD camera
      • Parent unit with 12 hr run time
      • Secure Connect System
      • Connect via app: Baby Monitor+
      Instant connection between parent unit and baby unit

      Instant connection between parent unit and baby unit

      Start monitoring straight out of the box with the monitor's pre-connected parent unit and baby unit. Easily set up with or without Wi-Fi and pair the Baby Monitor+ app when it suits you best.

      Full HD camera with night vision and digital zoom

      Full HD camera with night vision and digital zoom

      See and hear your little one at home and away with the Philips Avent Baby Monitor+ app. Using Wi-Fi or mobile Internet you can monitor and soothe from anywhere.

      Peaceful nap times with soothing ambient nightlight

      Peaceful nap times with soothing ambient nightlight

      Give your little one's room a comforting glow with the baby unit's integrated ambient nightlight. Turn it on and off or adjust its glow from the parent unit and the Baby Monitor+ app.

      Designed to always keep you connected to baby

      Designed to always keep you connected to baby

      Our very own Secure Connect System uses multiple encrypted links from the baby unit to the parent unit and the app. For a reassuringly robust and private connection.

      Up to 12 hours of cordless monitoring with the parent unit

      Up to 12 hours of cordless monitoring with the parent unit

      The rechargeable parent unit offers up to 12 hours of battery life** and a 4.3 inch colour display. So, you can easily monitor all day long and well into your evening before plugging it in.

      Speak and listen to your little one at the same time

      Speak and listen to your little one at the same time

      Our baby monitor only uses true talk back, so with the push of a button, you and your baby can hear each other sing, soothe or giggle without interruption.

      See every wiggle, hear every giggle

      See every wiggle, hear every giggle

      The baby unit uses a full HD camera with night vision and digital zoom, bringing clear pictures of your little one's room day and night.

      Up to 400 metres of range at home, unlimited range beyond

      Up to 400 metres of range at home, unlimited range beyond

      Stay confidently connected with the parent unit giving up to 400 metres of range* around your home. And the Baby Monitor+ app using mobile Internet or Wi-Fi to provide unlimited range anywhere else.

      Sounds to settle and soothe

      Sounds to settle and soothe

      Choose between 15 soothing tracks from garden birdsong and night-time nature, to lullabies including Rock-a-Bye Baby. And record your own to play back on demand. After all, what is better than the sound of a parent's voice?

      Built-in room thermometer

      Built-in room thermometer

      With high and low temperature alerts, the integrated room thermometer helps you keep your little one snug as a bug. Just the right amount of cosy for a perfect rest.

      Technical Specifications

      • Features

        Connection modes
        Direct link (peer-to-peer) and Wi-Fi
        Mobile connectivity range
        Unlimited, requires Internet connection
        Range parent unit / baby unit
        Up to 400 metres outdoors and 50 metres indoors
        Baby unit camera resolution
        Full HD 1080p
        Parent unit screen size
        4.3 inch colour LCD
        Parent unit resolution
        480x272
        Night vision
        Yes, automatic
        Zoom
        Yes, digital zoom and pan
        Room thermometer
        Yes, incl. alert
        Night light
        Yes, incl. timer
        Talk back
        Yes, Talk Back (speak and listen at the same time)
        Lullabies, soothing sounds and white noise
        Yes, incl. timer
        Record personalised sounds
        Yes, via app
        Phone application (app)
        Philips Avent Baby Monitor+
        Operating systems (app)
        iOS 11 and higher, and Android 6 and higher

      • Convenience

        Video mode
        Yes
        Audio only mode
        Yes
        Eco mode
        Yes, energy saving mode
        Privacy mode
        Yes, connection only via parent unit and baby unit
        Background monitoring (app only)
        Yes, hear your baby while phone is locked or using other apps
        Alerts
        Yes, low battery; lost connection; temperature; sound; motion detection
        Wall mountable
        Yes

      • Power / Transmission

        Baby unit power source
        Mains only
        Parent unit power source
        Battery and mains
        Parent unit operating time on battery
        12 hrs in Eco mode
        Power supply
        • 5 V 1 A AC/DC Adapter
        • Input 100–240 V/50–60 Hz
        Frequency band
        2.4 GHz

      • Software Support

        Software updates
        Philips offers relevant software updates for a period of 2 years after the date of purchase.

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips
      Find a spare part or an accessory

      Go to parts and accessories

      • Up to 400 metres outdoors and 50 metres indoors
      • *In Eco mode after a full charge
      We guarantee quality for lasting peace of mind

      View our warranty policy
      We give products a second chance with refurbishment*

      Shop Better Than New editions
      We help you replace parts instead of products*

      Shop parts and accessories
      We take responsibility for our impact

      Read our sustainability goals

      * Applicable only for Personal Care, Mother&Child Care and Household products

