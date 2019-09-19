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Discontinued

Philips AventBreast pads

SCF155

2.3
| (30) Reviews
Comfort with confidence
Philips Avent Washable Breast Pads SCF155/06 have a brushed cotton lining which is soft and gentle and features an absorbent layer which draws moisture away from the skin behind a leak-proof liner.
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Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

brand recommended by mums worldwide1

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Baby bottle steriliser

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SCF293/01

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SCF291/01

Steriliser

Steriliser

SCF293/02

Extra-soft and absorbent breast pads

Comfort with confidence

  • Washable

Extra soft and absorbent

Absorbent padding draws moisture away from the skin and traps it behind a leak-proof liner.

Anti-slip with adhesive tapes

Anti-slip due to adhesive tapes to keep the breast pad in place.

Developed with a breastfeeding expert

Developed in collaboration with a midwife and breastfeeding advisor who has been supporting mums with breastfeeding for 20 years.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

2.3

of 5

30

Reviews

19/09/2019

Portugal

Portugal

A melhor opção

Com saco de lavagem para ir a máquina de lavar e tudo! Ou seja. Menos lixo, mais ecológico, e ainda assim, confortáveis e absorventes!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF155 Discos de amamentação

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF155 Discos de amamentação

14/11/2018

Suomi

Suomi

Tämä tuote toimii kuten pitää

Todella hyödylliset imettävälle äidille! Hieman ehkä näkyvät liivien ja paidan läpi, mutta imevät maidon hyvin. Ostan uudestaankin, jos tulee vielä tarvetta imettää.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF155 Liivinsuojat

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF155 Liivinsuojat

13/06/2017

Suisse

Suisse

Viel besser als einweg Stilleinlagen

Die Stilleinlagen verrutschen nicht und fassen etwa gleich viel Milch wie einweg Stilleinlagen. Man kann sie einfach in die Waschmaschine tun und somit sind sie viel umweltfreundlicher als einweg Einlagen. Wenn man länger stillt, ist das einiges an Abfall und auch definitiv teurer. Deshalb lieber gleich in diese Stilleinlagen investieren und dann hat man Ruhe :) Habe sie bei meinem ersten Kind 16mt benutzt und werde mir jetzt für das zweite Kind noch ein paar mehr holen.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF155 Stilleinlagen

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF155 Stilleinlagen

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Disclaimers

  1. Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023. 