2 year warranty
Discontinued
SCF155
Washable
Absorbent padding draws moisture away from the skin and traps it behind a leak-proof liner.
Anti-slip due to adhesive tapes to keep the breast pad in place.
Developed in collaboration with a midwife and breastfeeding advisor who has been supporting mums with breastfeeding for 20 years.
2.3
of 5
30
Reviews
Rico
19/09/2019
Portugal
A melhor opção
Com saco de lavagem para ir a máquina de lavar e tudo! Ou seja. Menos lixo, mais ecológico, e ainda assim, confortáveis e absorventes!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF155 Discos de amamentação
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF155 Discos de amamentação
Jaana123
14/11/2018
Suomi
Tämä tuote toimii kuten pitää
Todella hyödylliset imettävälle äidille! Hieman ehkä näkyvät liivien ja paidan läpi, mutta imevät maidon hyvin. Ostan uudestaankin, jos tulee vielä tarvetta imettää.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF155 Liivinsuojat
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF155 Liivinsuojat
Zweifachmami
13/06/2017
Suisse
Viel besser als einweg Stilleinlagen
Die Stilleinlagen verrutschen nicht und fassen etwa gleich viel Milch wie einweg Stilleinlagen. Man kann sie einfach in die Waschmaschine tun und somit sind sie viel umweltfreundlicher als einweg Einlagen. Wenn man länger stillt, ist das einiges an Abfall und auch definitiv teurer. Deshalb lieber gleich in diese Stilleinlagen investieren und dann hat man Ruhe :) Habe sie bei meinem ersten Kind 16mt benutzt und werde mir jetzt für das zweite Kind noch ein paar mehr holen.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF155 Stilleinlagen
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF155 Stilleinlagen
Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023.