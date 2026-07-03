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Breast pumps and care
All series
Philips Avent Comfort Single electric breast pump
Discontinued
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SCF332/01
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User manual
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Other Questions (1)
Is the Philips Avent Comfort breast pump BPA free?
Can I use my Philips Avent breast pump with any Avent products?
Will the softer massage cushion still be effective for me?
Can I use a Philips Avent breast pump after a C-section?
Why use a Manual, Single or Double electric Avent breast pump?
AventFeeding bottle cap
AventElectric breast pump diaphragm
AventSilicone tube
AventBreast pump valve
Breast pads
Breast milk storage bags
AventBreast pump body
AventBreast pump funnel cover
AventMassage cushion for breast pump
Disposable breast pads
Using the Avent breast pump, I express little/no milk
It hurts when using the Philips Avent breast pump.
My nipple does not fit the breast pump. Which massage cushion size is suitable for me?
My Philips Avent breast pump has too much suction
My Philips Avent breast pump is scratched or cracked
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