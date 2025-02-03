  • Guaranteed Philips Quality

  • 2 year warranty

  • Less Waste

      SCF335/12

      Our breast pump kits are made with a perfect balance of suction and nipple stimulation. It comes with silicone cushions that gently adapt to your nipple size and shape for a more efficient and comfortable pumping experience.

      Double Breast Pump Kit
      An extra set for more convenience

      • Comfortable silicone cushion
      • Extra set for convenience
      • Easy to clean, quick to assemble
      • Use with Philips Avent Breast Pump motor units
      Natural Motion Technology gets milk moving quickly*

      Natural Motion Technology gets milk moving quickly*

      Milk starts to flow in as little as one minute thanks to our unique Natural Motion Technology.** With a gentle latch-on and just the right massage and suction, it's no surprise that 97% of mums say the pump is effective*** and 100% of midwives recommend it.

      Soft silicone cushion offers comfort for every body

      Soft silicone cushion offers comfort for every body

      Whatever your shape, the pump's soft, flexible silicone cushion meets your breast and nipple comfortably. Fitting 99.98% of breast sizes****, it adapts for a latch-on that's soft yet secure.

      Easily clean and assemble with fewer parts

      Easily clean and assemble with fewer parts

      We designed our pump to be free from complexity. With just a few parts, it's also a breeze to clean and assemble.

      Express without leaning forward

      Express without leaning forward

      Feel relaxed as you express thanks to a design that lets you sit upright rather than having to lean forwards.

      Technical Specifications

      • Material

        Expression kit
        BPA free*****

      • What is included

        Expression kit with tubing
        2 sets
        125 ml (4 Fl.Oz) Bottle
        2 pcs
        Screw ring
        2 pcs
        Sealing cap
        2 pcs

      • Functions

        Soft and adaptive cushion
        Gentle stimulation

      • Compatibility

        Use only in combination with
        Philips Avent SCF391, SCF392, SCF393, SCF394, SCF395, SCF396, SCF397, SCF398, SCD330, SCD340, SCD395

      • Based on milk flow initiation time (time to Milk Ejection Reflex - MER) results from clinical trial with 20 participants (Netherlands, 2019) compared to time to MER results for other Philips predecessor pump technology from Feasibility study with 9 participants (Netherlands, 2018).
      • *For 1K-SE: 70% of the participants experienced MER within 60 seconds. Based on milk flow initiation time (time to Milk Ejection Reflex - MER) results from clinical trial with 20 participants (Netherlands, 2019) compared to time to MER results for other Philips predecessor pump technology from Feasibility study with 9 participants (Netherlands, 2018).
      • **Based on product clinical trial results with 20 participants (Netherlands, 2019), average score for single and double electric breast pump; 95% of participants agree that our breast pumps are effective (single electric); 100% of participants agree that our breast pumps are effective (double electric).
      • ***Based on: (1) Mangel et al. Breastfeeding difficulties, breastfeeding duration, maternal body mass index and breast anatomy: are they related? Breastfeeding Medicine, 26 April 2019, (109 participants, Israel); (2) Ziemer et al. Skin changes and pain in the nipple during the 1st week of lactation. Journal of Obstetric, Gynecologic & Neonatal Nursing, May 1993, (20 participants (Caucasian), USA); (3) Ramsay et al. Anatomy of the lactating human breast redefined with ultrasound imaging, 2005, (28 participants, Australia).
      • ****Only associated with the bottle, and other parts that come into contact with breast milk. Following EU regulation, 10/2011.
