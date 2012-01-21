ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

Welcome gift £10*

30-day return

All series

Sign up now

Get early access to our Black Friday sale

11

d

Days

14

h

Hours

:

54

m

Minutes

:

56

s

Seconds

  • Single product shot
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Emotional Benefit Photograph
  • Emotional benefit photograph
  • Single product shot
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Emotional Benefit Photograph
  • Emotional benefit photograph

Discontinued

Philips Avent VIAAvent Feeding System

SCF610/05

4

| (3) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Philips Avent storage system for easy storage

The Philips Avent storage system is a versatile, space-saving storage system designed to grow with your baby. Use the same cup to store breast milk and baby food for your baby. It fits all Philips Avent breast pumps and teats.

See all benefits
Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

brand recommended by mums worldwide1

Compatible products

Baby bottle steriliser

Baby bottle steriliser

SCF293/01

Baby bottle steriliser

Baby bottle steriliser

SCF291/01

Steriliser

Steriliser

SCF293/02

Refurbished Baby Bottle Steriliser

Refurbished Baby Bottle Steriliser

SCF291/01R1

Refurbished Steriliser

Refurbished Steriliser

SCF293/01R1

Cup for milk storage

Philips Avent storage system for easy storage

  • Breast milk

Easy to organise

Easy to organise

Easy-to-label cups help you track dates and contents

Fits all Philips Avent breast pumps and teats

Use the adapter to express and feed with the same cup

For use in fridge/freezer

The Philips Avent cups can be stored in the fridge or freezer and are dishwasher-safe

Technical specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.0

of 5

3

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

2
1

21/01/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Phillips Avent Via Feeding System

I really like this product it is easier for me to carry around three or four of these when I take the baby out. It is so easy just to attach a teat and bottle cover to it rather than transferring it to another bottle. Especially when I have expressed milk in there and have no other clean bottles. Only wish that Phillips Avent would also sell the via screw caps just as they do the flat via lids.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for VIA SCF610/05 Avent Feeding System

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for VIA SCF610/05 Avent Feeding System

29/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Good product

This product is brilliant and easy to use and a brilliant design

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for VIA SCF610/05 Avent Feeding System

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for VIA SCF610/05 Avent Feeding System

30/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Good idea, but less easy to use

The cup came off whilst using the breast pump, so less easy to use than a bottle, but would be a good idea to store milk in long term

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for VIA SCF610/05 Avent Feeding System

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for VIA SCF610/05 Avent Feeding System

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • £10 off your first purchase on the Philips online store.*
  • Exclusive member offers and early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • £10 off your first purchase on the Philips online store.*
  • Exclusive member offers and early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.
Disclaimers

  1. Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023. 