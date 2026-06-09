ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

Welcome gift £10*

30-day return

Philips Avent - SCF802/01 Soft, bite-resistant spout cup

Discontinued

Support

Philips Avent- SCF802/01 Soft, bite-resistant spout cup

SCF802/01

Philips Avent - SCF802/01 Soft, bite-resistant spout cup

Discontinued

Go to shop

Log in or create an account

Register your product

You instantly have access to manuals, tailored support and more. Plus it’s quick and easy

Register now

Manuals & Documentation

User manual

  • PDF file, 884.9 kB
  • 9 June 2026

Frequently Asked Questions

Parts & Accessories