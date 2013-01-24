Home
    Silicone diaphragm and stem

    SCF935
    To bring about vacuum in a manual breast pump
      Silicone diaphragm and stem

      SCF935
      To bring about vacuum in a manual breast pump

      This silicone diaphragm and stem creates a vacuum in your manual or single electric breast pump. See all benefits

      Silicone diaphragm and stem

      To bring about vacuum in a manual breast pump

      Check compatibility data

      • For manual breast pump

      Easily renew your product with original Philips parts

      From time to time your product needs a facelift, and with Philips consumer replacement parts to renew your product, it's never been so easy! All this with guaranteed Philips quality.

      Technical Specifications

      • Replaceable part

        Fits product types:
        • SCF300/60
        • SCF300/12
        • SCF300/08
        • SCF310/20
        • SCF310/08
        • SCF290/12
        • SCF310/13
        • SCF300/13
        • SCF290/20
        • SCF310/60
        • SCF310/12
        • SCF300/20
        • SCF290/13

