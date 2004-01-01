Search terms
SCY903/61
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
SCY903/61 Natural baby bottle
Anti-colic valve is designed to keep air away from baby's tummy during feeding, to help reduce colic and discomfort.
The teat opening is designed to release milk only when the baby is feeding. So you can confidently avoid milk loss whether at home or on the go.
Every baby feeds differently and develops at their own pace. We've designed a range of flow rates so you can find the perfect one for your baby and personalise your bottle. All of the Natural Response Teats are made of soft silicone.
The wide bottle neck makes filling and cleaning easy. Only a few parts for quick and simple assembly.
The ergonomic bottle is easy to grip at any angle to give maximum comfort during feeding. Easy for your hands and tiny hands to hold.
Mix and match our breast pump, bottle and cup parts and create the product that works for you, when you need it.
The Philips Avent Natural bottles and teats are made of BPA free* material.
