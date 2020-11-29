Home
    Shaver S9000 Prestige

    Shaving heads

    SH98/80
    Reset your shaver to new
      Shaver S9000 Prestige Shaving heads

      SH98/80
      Reset your shaver to new

      Within two years your shaver heads cut 9 million hairs on your face. Replace the shaver heads and get back to 100% performance. Compatible with the Series 9000 Shaver.

        All of the Philips shaving blades are now recyclable. Recycle your used blades through our free postage address and prevent the waste from going to landfill.

        Learn more

        Reset your shaver to new

        Change heads every 2 years for the best results

        • NanoTech Precision Blades
        • Fits SP98xx
        Replacement heads for S9000 Prestige

        Replacement heads for S9000 Prestige

        SH98 replacement heads are compatible with S9000 Prestige.

        Simple replacement

        Simple replacement

        1. Pull off the top plate of the shaving unit. 2. Replace with new shaving head bracket solution. 3. To reset the shaver, press and hold the on/off button for more than 5 seconds.

        The easiest way to keep your shaver at its best

        The easiest way to keep your shaver at its best

        The upgraded solution makes maintaining your Philips Shaver easier than ever. This new format will allow you to install new shaving heads in just two steps, facilitating thorough cleaning of the shaver and optimising your daily shave.

        Blades with extra strong, sharp edges for ultimate closeness

        Blades with extra strong, sharp edges for ultimate closeness

        NanoTech precision blades are strengthened with nano particles and have extra strong and long-lasting sharp edges. They cut hair with the highest precision, delivering extremely close results at skin level.

        Fewer shaving passes for excellent skin comfort

        Fewer shaving passes for excellent skin comfort

        Our excellent skin comfort system enables you to get a highly efficient shave, even on a longer (up to 7-day) beard. Its new wider, rounder openings catch more hair per pass, resulting in a difference you can feel: excellent skin comfort.

        Rings coated with metallic pigments for superb gliding

        Rings coated with metallic pigments for superb gliding

        Get a shave that glides extremely smoothly over your skin, with Superb SkinComfort rings. The rings with metallic pigments have an anti-friction coating for superb gliding.

        Replace your shaving heads in just two steps

        Replace your shaving heads in just two steps

        The latest Philips shavers have an inbuilt replacement reminder in the form of a shaving unit symbol. This symbol will light up and indicate when to replace the shaving heads.

        Technical Specifications

        • Shaving heads

          Fits product type
          SP98xx

        • Accessories

          Content
          • Retaining rings
          • Shaving unit

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Find a spare part or an accessory

        Go to parts and accessories

        Optional Accessories

        See all parts and accessories
              Reviews

              Be the first to review this item

