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Discontinued

2000 seriesHeadphones

SHB2505BK/10

3.9

| (22) Reviews

Available in

Black
Black
White
White

Don't stop the music

Anything goes when you have your tunes. These true wireless in-ear headphones give you great sound and up to 20 hours play time with the portable charging case. Double-press the multi-function button to wake your phone's voice assistant.

See all benefits

Don't stop the music

  • 6 mm drivers/closed-back

  • Bluetooth®

  • Black

6 mm neodymium acoustic drivers. Great sound, punchy bass

The 6 mm neodymium acoustic drivers give you great sound and punchy bass. The oval-shaped acoustic tube maximizes passive noise isolation. Mono mode gives you the option to leave one ear free for when you want to stay aware of the world around you.

Get up to 20 hours of play time and 14 hours of talk time

With their portable charging case, these headphones won't let you down. You get up to three hours of play time or talk time on a single charge. If you head out with a fully charged case, you get an additional 9 hours over multiple charges. Just pop the headphones back in the case each time they need charging. A full charge takes 1.5 hours.

Portable charging case. Multiple charges in your pocket

Hit the gym. Then the trail. These true wireless in-ear headphones come with an ultra-portable charging case.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.9

of 5

22

Reviews

10/01/2021

Nederland

Nederland

Werkt prima en blijft goed zitten

Dit zijn de enige die het voor mij doen, blijven goed zitten en drukken nauwelijks tegen de gehoorgang. Helaas heeft onze hond het rubberenomhulsel met de vleugeltip kapot gebeten en die probeer ik te bestellen, maar krijg ze niet gevonden. Iemand tips?

Pros

Licht, goed passend, goed geluid

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 2000 series SHB2505BK Headphones

Date of Use 2020-09-10

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 2000 series SHB2505BK Headphones

Date of Use 2020-09-10

16/08/2020

Nederland

Nederland

mooi geluid, draagcomfort is subliem

Ik zou iedereen dit product aanraden. Ze zitten heel goed en geluid is echt mooi.

Cons

de ruberen hoesjes om de dopjes kunnen verschuiven. Oppassen met scherpe nagels, want de hoesjes kunnen dus scheuren.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 2000 series SHB2505BK Hoofdtelefoon

Date of Use 2020-04-16

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 2000 series SHB2505BK Hoofdtelefoon

Date of Use 2020-04-16

07/02/2021

Portugal

Portugal

Verified buyer

Produto excelente

Em relação preço qualidade e excelente, temos passado muitos juntos.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 2000 series SHB2505WT Auscultadores

Date of Use 2020-01-07

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 2000 series SHB2505WT Auscultadores

Date of Use 2020-01-07

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