Now 15% discount on all TV's
Now 15% discount on all TV's
Discontinued
SHB2505BK/10
Don't stop the music
Anything goes when you have your tunes. These true wireless in-ear headphones give you great sound and up to 20 hours play time with the portable charging case. Double-press the multi-function button to wake your phone's voice assistant.
6 mm drivers/closed-back
Bluetooth®
Black
The 6 mm neodymium acoustic drivers give you great sound and punchy bass. The oval-shaped acoustic tube maximizes passive noise isolation. Mono mode gives you the option to leave one ear free for when you want to stay aware of the world around you.
With their portable charging case, these headphones won't let you down. You get up to three hours of play time or talk time on a single charge. If you head out with a fully charged case, you get an additional 9 hours over multiple charges. Just pop the headphones back in the case each time they need charging. A full charge takes 1.5 hours.
Hit the gym. Then the trail. These true wireless in-ear headphones come with an ultra-portable charging case.
3.9
of 5
22
Reviews
Johnzet
10/01/2021
Nederland
Werkt prima en blijft goed zitten
Dit zijn de enige die het voor mij doen, blijven goed zitten en drukken nauwelijks tegen de gehoorgang. Helaas heeft onze hond het rubberenomhulsel met de vleugeltip kapot gebeten en die probeer ik te bestellen, maar krijg ze niet gevonden. Iemand tips?
Pros
Licht, goed passend, goed geluid
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 2000 series SHB2505BK Headphones
Date of Use 2020-09-10
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 2000 series SHB2505BK Headphones
Date of Use 2020-09-10
AnnieMa77
16/08/2020
Nederland
mooi geluid, draagcomfort is subliem
Ik zou iedereen dit product aanraden. Ze zitten heel goed en geluid is echt mooi.
Cons
de ruberen hoesjes om de dopjes kunnen verschuiven. Oppassen met scherpe nagels, want de hoesjes kunnen dus scheuren.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 2000 series SHB2505BK Hoofdtelefoon
Date of Use 2020-04-16
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 2000 series SHB2505BK Hoofdtelefoon
Date of Use 2020-04-16
Laica
07/02/2021
Portugal
Verified buyer
Produto excelente
Em relação preço qualidade e excelente, temos passado muitos juntos.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 2000 series SHB2505WT Auscultadores
Date of Use 2020-01-07
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 2000 series SHB2505WT Auscultadores
Date of Use 2020-01-07