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Discontinued

2000 seriesHeadphones

SHB2505WT/10

3.9

| (22) Reviews

Available in

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White
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Don't stop the music

Anything goes when you have your tunes. These true wireless in-ear headphones give you great sound and up to 20 hours play time with the portable charging case. Double-press the multi-function button to wake your phone's voice assistant.

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Don't stop the music

  • 6 mm drivers/closed-back

  • Bluetooth®

  • White

6 mm neodymium acoustic drivers. Great sound, punchy bass

The 6 mm neodymium acoustic drivers give you great sound and punchy bass. The oval-shaped acoustic tube maximizes passive noise isolation. Mono mode gives you the option to leave one ear free for when you want to stay aware of the world around you.

Mono mode for when you want to leave one ear free

Soft, rubberised wing tips. Secure and comfortable

You can rock your sounds in real comfort thanks to the snug-fitting, lightweight design. The soft, rubberised wing tips fit securely under the fold of your outer ear. Interchangeable rubber ear-tip covers let you find the perfect in-ear fit — creating a tight seal so you won't miss a beat.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.9

of 5

22

Reviews

10/01/2021

Nederland

Nederland

Werkt prima en blijft goed zitten

Dit zijn de enige die het voor mij doen, blijven goed zitten en drukken nauwelijks tegen de gehoorgang. Helaas heeft onze hond het rubberenomhulsel met de vleugeltip kapot gebeten en die probeer ik te bestellen, maar krijg ze niet gevonden. Iemand tips?

Pros

Licht, goed passend, goed geluid

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 2000 series SHB2505BK Headphones

Date of Use 2020-09-10

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 2000 series SHB2505BK Headphones

Date of Use 2020-09-10

16/08/2020

Nederland

Nederland

mooi geluid, draagcomfort is subliem

Ik zou iedereen dit product aanraden. Ze zitten heel goed en geluid is echt mooi.

Cons

de ruberen hoesjes om de dopjes kunnen verschuiven. Oppassen met scherpe nagels, want de hoesjes kunnen dus scheuren.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 2000 series SHB2505BK Hoofdtelefoon

Date of Use 2020-04-16

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 2000 series SHB2505BK Hoofdtelefoon

Date of Use 2020-04-16

07/02/2021

Portugal

Portugal

Verified buyer

Produto excelente

Em relação preço qualidade e excelente, temos passado muitos juntos.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 2000 series SHB2505WT Auscultadores

Date of Use 2020-01-07

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 2000 series SHB2505WT Auscultadores

Date of Use 2020-01-07

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