Now 15% discount on all TV's
Now 15% discount on all TV's
Discontinued
SHB2505WT/10
Don't stop the music
Anything goes when you have your tunes. These true wireless in-ear headphones give you great sound and up to 20 hours play time with the portable charging case. Double-press the multi-function button to wake your phone's voice assistant.
6 mm drivers/closed-back
Bluetooth®
White
The 6 mm neodymium acoustic drivers give you great sound and punchy bass. The oval-shaped acoustic tube maximizes passive noise isolation. Mono mode gives you the option to leave one ear free for when you want to stay aware of the world around you.
You can rock your sounds in real comfort thanks to the snug-fitting, lightweight design. The soft, rubberised wing tips fit securely under the fold of your outer ear. Interchangeable rubber ear-tip covers let you find the perfect in-ear fit — creating a tight seal so you won't miss a beat.
3.9
of 5
22
Reviews
Johnzet
10/01/2021
Nederland
Werkt prima en blijft goed zitten
Dit zijn de enige die het voor mij doen, blijven goed zitten en drukken nauwelijks tegen de gehoorgang. Helaas heeft onze hond het rubberenomhulsel met de vleugeltip kapot gebeten en die probeer ik te bestellen, maar krijg ze niet gevonden. Iemand tips?
Pros
Licht, goed passend, goed geluid
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 2000 series SHB2505BK Headphones
Date of Use 2020-09-10
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 2000 series SHB2505BK Headphones
Date of Use 2020-09-10
AnnieMa77
16/08/2020
Nederland
mooi geluid, draagcomfort is subliem
Ik zou iedereen dit product aanraden. Ze zitten heel goed en geluid is echt mooi.
Cons
de ruberen hoesjes om de dopjes kunnen verschuiven. Oppassen met scherpe nagels, want de hoesjes kunnen dus scheuren.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 2000 series SHB2505BK Hoofdtelefoon
Date of Use 2020-04-16
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 2000 series SHB2505BK Hoofdtelefoon
Date of Use 2020-04-16
Laica
07/02/2021
Portugal
Verified buyer
Produto excelente
Em relação preço qualidade e excelente, temos passado muitos juntos.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 2000 series SHB2505WT Auscultadores
Date of Use 2020-01-07
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 2000 series SHB2505WT Auscultadores
Date of Use 2020-01-07