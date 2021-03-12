Now 15% discount on all TV's
Now 15% discount on all TV's
Discontinued
SHB2515BK/10
Tune after tune after tune
Be free. These true wireless in-ear headphones offer a mammoth 110 hours of play time thanks to their portable charging case. Enjoy great sound tune after tune and direct access to your phone's virtual assistant. Did someone say road trip?
6 mm drivers/closed-back
Bluetooth®
Black
The 6 mm neodymium acoustic drivers give you great sound and punchy bass. The oval-shaped acoustic tube maximises passive noise isolation. Mono mode gives you the option to leave one ear free for when you want to stay aware of the world around you.
Your headphones are ready to pair the instant you take them out of the case. Once they're paired, the headphones remember the last device they were paired with.
3.7
of 5
24
Reviews
Shib21
12/03/2021
United Kingdom
Truly Good Bluetooth Earbuds.
Very valuable purchase for me. great sound quality and playtime.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 2000 series SHB2515WT In-ear true wireless headphones
Date of Use 2021-02-12
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 2000 series SHB2515WT In-ear true wireless headphones
Date of Use 2021-02-12
Jade173
05/01/2020
United Kingdom
Brilliant little headphones!
I’ve had wireless headphones before but they’ve never fit me well or had a charge last long. I wanted some headphones I could wear in bed as I am into meditation and music to help me sleep. These are super comfy, they sometimes fall out my ears but that’s to be expected tossing and turning! They sound great too. The case is sturdy and charge lasts ages. For the price these are incredible. The only thing I’d change is having an L and R on the corresponding headphone as it gets a little confusing at first!
Pros
Sound quality, comfort, battery life
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 2000 series SHB2515BK In-ear true wireless headphones
Date of Use 2018-12-04
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 2000 series SHB2515BK In-ear true wireless headphones
Date of Use 2018-12-04
HJDAM
10/06/2020
Nederland
Verified buyer
goede kwaliteit én hij blijft in mijn oren zitten
De kwaliteit van het geluid is goed, misschien zou de bas iets meer kunnen. Fijne pasvorm en handig in gebruik.
Pros
pasvorm en geluid
Cons
mogelijk iets te weinig bas
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 2000 series SHB2515WT Volledig draadloze in-ear-koptelefoon
Date of Use 2019-05-10
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 2000 series SHB2515WT Volledig draadloze in-ear-koptelefoon
Date of Use 2019-05-10