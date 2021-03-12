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Discontinued

2000 seriesIn-ear true wireless headphones

SHB2515WT/10

3.7

| (24) Reviews

Available in

Black
Black
White
White

Tune after tune after tune

Be free. These truly wireless in-ear headphones offer a mammoth 100 hours of play time thanks to their portable charging case. Enjoy great sound tune after tune and direct access to your phone's virtual assistant. Did someone say road trip?

See all benefits

Tune after tune after tune

  • 6 mm drivers/closed-back

  • Bluetooth®

  • Black

Mono mode for when you want to leave one ear free

Ear-tip covers in small, medium and large — for a perfect fit

Built-in mic with echo cancellation for clear audio

No more of those annoying echoes when you are talking on the phone. With our acoustic echo cancellation, you always get a clear, undisturbed connection.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.7

of 5

24

Reviews

12/03/2021

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Truly Good Bluetooth Earbuds.

Very valuable purchase for me. great sound quality and playtime.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 2000 series SHB2515WT In-ear true wireless headphones

Date of Use 2021-02-12

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 2000 series SHB2515WT In-ear true wireless headphones

Date of Use 2021-02-12

05/01/2020

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Brilliant little headphones!

I’ve had wireless headphones before but they’ve never fit me well or had a charge last long. I wanted some headphones I could wear in bed as I am into meditation and music to help me sleep. These are super comfy, they sometimes fall out my ears but that’s to be expected tossing and turning! They sound great too. The case is sturdy and charge lasts ages. For the price these are incredible. The only thing I’d change is having an L and R on the corresponding headphone as it gets a little confusing at first!

Pros

Sound quality, comfort, battery life

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 2000 series SHB2515BK In-ear true wireless headphones

Date of Use 2018-12-04

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 2000 series SHB2515BK In-ear true wireless headphones

Date of Use 2018-12-04

10/06/2020

Nederland

Nederland

Verified buyer

goede kwaliteit én hij blijft in mijn oren zitten

De kwaliteit van het geluid is goed, misschien zou de bas iets meer kunnen. Fijne pasvorm en handig in gebruik.

Pros

pasvorm en geluid

Cons

mogelijk iets te weinig bas

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 2000 series SHB2515WT Volledig draadloze in-ear-koptelefoon

Date of Use 2019-05-10

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 2000 series SHB2515WT Volledig draadloze in-ear-koptelefoon

Date of Use 2019-05-10

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