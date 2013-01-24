Home
    Wireless On Ear Headphone with mic

    SHB3075WT/00
    Feel it. BASS+
      Wireless On Ear Headphone with mic

      SHB3075WT/00
      Feel it. BASS+

      Philips BASS+ headphones pack huge, punchy bass into a sleek, compact package. Good looking, great sounding and superb value. Bluetooth wireless headphones for those who need more bass in their beats without any extra bulk.

      Wireless On Ear Headphone with mic

      Feel it. BASS+

      Philips BASS+ headphones pack huge, punchy bass into a sleek, compact package. Good looking, great sounding and superb value. Bluetooth wireless headphones for those who need more bass in their beats without any extra bulk. See all benefits

      Feel it. BASS+

      Philips BASS+ headphones pack huge, punchy bass into a sleek, compact package. Good looking, great sounding and superb value. Bluetooth wireless headphones for those who need more bass in their beats without any extra bulk. See all benefits

      Wireless On Ear Headphone with mic

      Feel it. BASS+

      Philips BASS+ headphones pack huge, punchy bass into a sleek, compact package. Good looking, great sounding and superb value. Bluetooth wireless headphones for those who need more bass in their beats without any extra bulk. See all benefits

        Feel it. BASS+

        • 32 mm drivers/closed-back
        • On-ear
        • Soft ear cushions
        • Flat folding
        Rechargeable battery offers up to 12 hours of playtime

        Rechargeable battery offers up to 12 hours of playtime

        With 12 hours of playtime, you'll have enough power to keep your music going all day.

        32 mm speaker drivers

        32 mm speaker drivers

        BASS+ headphones feature 32mm speaker drivers that produce big, pumping bass.

        Adjustable earshells and headband for optimal comfort

        Adjustable earshells and headband for optimal comfort

        Designed for optimal fit, BASS+ headphones feature swivelling earshells and an adjustable headband to ensure a great fit for all wearers.

        Big, bold bass you can feel

        Big, bold bass you can feel

        This is big, powerful bass that lets you really feel the beat. Don't let the sleek design fool you – specially tuned drivers and bass vents produce ultra-low end frequencies to create a unique BASS+ sound signature.

        Bluetooth wireless technology

        Bluetooth wireless technology

        Easily pair your headphones with any Bluetooth device for wireless music.

        Control calls, music and volume with ear-shell switches

        Control calls, music and volume with ear-shell switches

        Button controls on the right ear shell enable you to control music and calls with a press.

        Flat folding design for easy portability

        Flat folding design for easy portability

        With their flat-folding design, BASS+ headphones are easy to fold and store away, making them your ideal travel companion.

        Convenient hands-free calling

        Convenient hands-free calling

        Convenient hands-free calling with mic and Bluetooth® 4.1

        Soft ear cushions for long-wearing comfort

        Soft ear cushions for long-wearing comfort

        Soft, breathable ear cushions provide great comfort over long listening sessions.

        Great sound isolation for a better listing experience

        Great sound isolation for a better listing experience

        With a closed acoustic design, BASS+ headphones block out ambient noise to create improved sound isolation for a better listening experience.

        USB charging cable

        USB charging cable

        The included USB charging cable makes it easy to keep your headphones powered up when you need them.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Acoustic system
          Closed
          Magnet type
          NdFeB
          Frequency response
          9–21,000  Hz
          Impedance
          32 ohm
          Speaker diameter
          32 mm
          Maximum power input
          40 mW
          Diaphragm
          PET
          Sensitivity
          103 dB
          Type
          dynamic

        • Connectivity

          Microphone
          Built-in microphone
          Bluetooth profiles
          • A2DP
          • AVRCP
          • HFP
          • HSP
          Bluetooth version
          4.1
          Maximum range
          Up to 10  m

        • Convenience

          Volume control
          Yes
          Call Management
          • Call on Hold
          • Switch between 2 calls
          • Answer/End Call
          • Microphone mute
          • Reject Call
          • Switch between call and music

        • Accessories

          Quick start guide
          Yes
          USB cable
          Yes

        • Power

          Battery type
          Li-Polymer
          Standby time
          166* hrs
          Talk time
          12* hr
          Music play time
          12*  hr

        • Design

          Colour
          White

        • Product dimensions

          Height
          18.5  cm
          Width
          13.5  cm
          Depth
          4  cm
          Height
          7.3  inch
          Width
          5.3  inch
          Depth
          1.6  inch
          Weight
          0.132  kg
          Weight
          0.291  lb

        • Packaging dimensions

          Number of products included
          1
          Height
          22.5  cm
          Width
          19.5  cm
          Depth
          4.8  cm
          Height
          8.9  inch
          Width
          7.7  inch
          Depth
          1.9  inch
          Gross weight
          0.264  kg
          Net weight
          0.153  kg
          Tare weight
          0.111  kg
          Gross weight
          0.582  lb
          Net weight
          0.337  lb
          Tare weight
          0.245  lb
          EAN
          69 51613 99167 1
          Packaging type
          Carton
          Type of shelf placement
          Both

        • Outer Carton

          Number of consumer packages
          3
          Length
          21.2  cm
          Width
          16.5  cm
          Height
          24  cm
          Length
          8.3  inch
          Width
          6.5  inch
          Height
          9.4  inch
          Gross weight
          0.98  kg
          Net weight
          0.459  kg
          Tare weight
          0.521  kg
          Gross weight
          2.161  lb
          Net weight
          1.012  lb
          Tare weight
          1.149  lb
          GTIN
          1 69 51613 99167 8

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

            • Actual results may vary