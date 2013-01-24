Search terms
Feel it. BASS+
Philips BASS+ headphones pack huge, punchy bass into a sleek, compact package. Good looking, great sounding and superb value. Bluetooth wireless headphones for those who need more bass in their beats without any extra bulk. See all benefits
Wireless On Ear Headphone with mic
With 12 hours of playtime, you'll have enough power to keep your music going all day.
BASS+ headphones feature 32mm speaker drivers that produce big, pumping bass.
Designed for optimal fit, BASS+ headphones feature swivelling earshells and an adjustable headband to ensure a great fit for all wearers.
This is big, powerful bass that lets you really feel the beat. Don't let the sleek design fool you – specially tuned drivers and bass vents produce ultra-low end frequencies to create a unique BASS+ sound signature.
Easily pair your headphones with any Bluetooth device for wireless music.
Button controls on the right ear shell enable you to control music and calls with a press.
With their flat-folding design, BASS+ headphones are easy to fold and store away, making them your ideal travel companion.
Convenient hands-free calling with mic and Bluetooth® 4.1
Soft, breathable ear cushions provide great comfort over long listening sessions.
With a closed acoustic design, BASS+ headphones block out ambient noise to create improved sound isolation for a better listening experience.
The included USB charging cable makes it easy to keep your headphones powered up when you need them.
