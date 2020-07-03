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Discontinued

Wireless On Ear Headphone with mic

SHB3075BL/00

3.9
| (39) Reviews

Available in

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Feel it. BASS+
Philips BASS+ headphones pack huge, punchy bass into a sleek, compact package. Good looking, great sounding and superb value. Bluetooth wireless headphones for those who need more bass in their beats without any extra bulk.
See all benefits

Feel it. BASS+

  • 32 mm drivers/closed-back

  • On-ear

  • Soft ear cushions

  • Flat folding

Rechargeable battery offers up to 12 hours of playtime

Rechargeable battery offers up to 12 hours of playtime

With 12 hours of playtime, you'll have enough power to keep your music going all day.

32 mm speaker drivers

32 mm speaker drivers

BASS+ headphones feature 32mm speaker drivers that produce big, pumping bass.

Adjustable earshells and headband for optimal comfort

Adjustable earshells and headband for optimal comfort

Designed for optimal fit, BASS+ headphones feature swivelling earshells and an adjustable headband to ensure a great fit for all wearers.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.9

of 5

39

Reviews

03/07/2020

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

quality

good sound,light weight comfortable ,good battery life and very cheap.

Pros

all

Cons

non

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHB3075BL Wireless On Ear Headphone with mic

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHB3075BL Wireless On Ear Headphone with mic

21/06/2020

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

The Sound is Excellent!

I had Philips wired Headphones and i thought the sound was pretty decent, unfortunately the wire broke so i upgraded to these and i am so glad i did. They look so stylish, are very comfortable and cushy to wear and the Bass on these went up a few notches on my old ones plus the fact they are wireless and are easy to connect with my phone is the icing on the cake. WOULD HIGHLY RECOMMEND!.

Pros

Great Sound, Comfortable and Wireless.

Cons

Sometimes feel a bit slippery on head.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHB3075BK Wireless On Ear Headphone with mic

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHB3075BK Wireless On Ear Headphone with mic

10/01/2018

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

great product

this pair of earphones to me was good value . When it arrived i was eager to try it out . Initialy it proved to be just what i wanted and more easy to pair with everything and good sound quality.What more could you ask for.The only down side if i am being very critical is it can be a little uncomfortable if warn over long periods.But overhall i am delighted!!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHB3075BK Wireless On Ear Headphone with mic

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHB3075BK Wireless On Ear Headphone with mic

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Disclaimers

  1. Actual results may vary