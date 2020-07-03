2 year warranty
Discontinued
SHB3075RD/00
32 mm drivers/closed-back
On-ear
Soft ear cushions
Flat folding
With 12 hours of playtime, you'll have enough power to keep your music going all day.
BASS+ headphones feature 32mm speaker drivers that produce big, pumping bass.
Designed for optimal fit, BASS+ headphones feature swivelling earshells and an adjustable headband to ensure a great fit for all wearers.
3.9
of 5
39
Reviews
djpapa71
03/07/2020
United Kingdom
quality
good sound,light weight comfortable ,good battery life and very cheap.
Pros
all
Cons
non
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHB3075BL Wireless On Ear Headphone with mic
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHB3075BL Wireless On Ear Headphone with mic
Swenton12
21/06/2020
United Kingdom
The Sound is Excellent!
I had Philips wired Headphones and i thought the sound was pretty decent, unfortunately the wire broke so i upgraded to these and i am so glad i did. They look so stylish, are very comfortable and cushy to wear and the Bass on these went up a few notches on my old ones plus the fact they are wireless and are easy to connect with my phone is the icing on the cake. WOULD HIGHLY RECOMMEND!.
Pros
Great Sound, Comfortable and Wireless.
Cons
Sometimes feel a bit slippery on head.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHB3075BK Wireless On Ear Headphone with mic
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHB3075BK Wireless On Ear Headphone with mic
Rogie
10/01/2018
United Kingdom
great product
this pair of earphones to me was good value . When it arrived i was eager to try it out . Initialy it proved to be just what i wanted and more easy to pair with everything and good sound quality.What more could you ask for.The only down side if i am being very critical is it can be a little uncomfortable if warn over long periods.But overhall i am delighted!!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHB3075BK Wireless On Ear Headphone with mic
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHB3075BK Wireless On Ear Headphone with mic
Actual results may vary