2 year warranty
Discontinued
SHB3175BK/00
40 mm drivers/closed-back
Over-ear
Soft ear cushions
Compact folding
40 mm Neodymium speakers that produce big bold bass
A swivel earshell design and adjustable headband make it a great fit for everyone.
Powerful bass to upgrade your listening enjoyment. Don't get fooled by its sleek design as the specially designed bass vent and specially tuned drivers produce ultra-low end frequencies that gives the headphones the unique Bass+ sound signature. Separate acoustic volume is used to ensure high consistency bass performance in every production.
3.4
of 5
16
Reviews
83%
recommend this product
V. Obdam
03/06/2020
Nederland
Verified buyer
Super waar voor je geld
Deze Philips headset heeft mij echt verbaasd. Super goed geluid voor een zeer schappelijke prijs. Connect altijd meteen. Heerlijk ding. Beetje overdreven positieve review misschien maar ik mag niet liegen van mijn moeder...
Pros
Zitcomfort en super geluid
Cons
Geen
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHB3175BK Bluetooth-headset
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHB3175BK Bluetooth-headset
Fridayonmymind
03/01/2020
Deutschland
Preis-Leistung hervorragend
Toller kräftiger Klang, das mehr an Bass ist wirklich spürbar. Dennoch ausgewogen, sowohl für (Rock-)Musik als auch TV. Bequem zu tragen und die Akkulaufzeit ist Klasse. Einziger Kritikpunkt: Mehrsekündiges Tastendrücken und Halten für Ein und Aus nötig - das hätte man m.E. auch geschickter lösen können.
Pros
Klang, Akku
Cons
Bedienkonzept
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHB3175WT Bluetooth-Headset
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHB3175WT Bluetooth-Headset
26/09/2020
España
Buen Sonido, facil de manejar y transpo
Me gusta su sonido nitido y excelentes bajos, es practico muy funcional y eso que tengo varios audifonos de gama alta pero este no tiene nada q envidiar, se nota la calidad de material en los parlantes
Pros
Sonido y precio
Cons
Materiales dan la sensación de ser frágiles
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHB3175BK Auricular Bluetooth
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHB3175BK Auricular Bluetooth
Actual results may vary