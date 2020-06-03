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  • Feel it. BASS+
  • Feel it. BASS+
  • Feel it. BASS+
  • Feel it. BASS+
  • Feel it. BASS+
  • Feel it. BASS+
  • Feel it. BASS+
  • Feel it. BASS+
  • Feel it. BASS+
  • Feel it. BASS+
  • Feel it. BASS+
  • Feel it. BASS+
  • Feel it. BASS+
  • Feel it. BASS+
  • Feel it. BASS+
  • Feel it. BASS+
  • Feel it. BASS+
  • Feel it. BASS+

Discontinued

Bluetooth headset

SHB3175WT/00

3.4
| (16) Reviews | 83% recommend this product

Available in

Black
Black
White
White
Feel it. BASS+
Philips BASS+ headphones pack huge, punchy bass into a sleek, sturdy package. Good looking, great sounding and superb value Bluetooth over-ear wireless headphones for those who need more bass in their beats without any extra bulk.
See all benefits

Feel it. BASS+

  • 40 mm drivers/closed-back

  • Over-ear

  • Soft ear cushions

  • Compact folding

40 mm Neodymium speakers

40 mm Neodymium speakers

40 mm Neodymium speakers that produce big bold bass

Great fit for everyone

Great fit for everyone

A swivel earshell design and adjustable headband make it a great fit for everyone.

Big, bold bass that you can feel

Big, bold bass that you can feel

Powerful bass to upgrade your listening enjoyment. Don't get fooled by its sleek design as the specially designed bass vent and specially tuned drivers produce ultra-low end frequencies that gives the headphones the unique Bass+ sound signature. Separate acoustic volume is used to ensure high consistency bass performance in every production.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.4

of 5

16

Reviews

83%

recommend this product

03/06/2020

Nederland

Nederland

Verified buyer

Super waar voor je geld

Deze Philips headset heeft mij echt verbaasd. Super goed geluid voor een zeer schappelijke prijs. Connect altijd meteen. Heerlijk ding. Beetje overdreven positieve review misschien maar ik mag niet liegen van mijn moeder...

Pros

Zitcomfort en super geluid

Cons

Geen

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHB3175BK Bluetooth-headset

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHB3175BK Bluetooth-headset

03/01/2020

Deutschland

Deutschland

Preis-Leistung hervorragend

Toller kräftiger Klang, das mehr an Bass ist wirklich spürbar. Dennoch ausgewogen, sowohl für (Rock-)Musik als auch TV. Bequem zu tragen und die Akkulaufzeit ist Klasse. Einziger Kritikpunkt: Mehrsekündiges Tastendrücken und Halten für Ein und Aus nötig - das hätte man m.E. auch geschickter lösen können.

Pros

Klang, Akku

Cons

Bedienkonzept

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHB3175WT Bluetooth-Headset

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHB3175WT Bluetooth-Headset

26/09/2020

España

España

Buen Sonido, facil de manejar y transpo

Me gusta su sonido nitido y excelentes bajos, es practico muy funcional y eso que tengo varios audifonos de gama alta pero este no tiene nada q envidiar, se nota la calidad de material en los parlantes

Pros

Sonido y precio

Cons

Materiales dan la sensación de ser frágiles

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHB3175BK Auricular Bluetooth

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHB3175BK Auricular Bluetooth

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Disclaimers

  1. Actual results may vary