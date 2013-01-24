Home
    Wireless Bluetooth® headphones

    SHB4305WT/00
    Feel it. BASS+
      Wireless Bluetooth® headphones

      SHB4305WT/00
      Feel it. BASS+

      Surprisingly big sound pumping out of a small, sturdy package. With speaker drivers specially tuned for big bass, Philips BASS+ Bluetooth headphones deliver great sound isolation and wireless freedom, so you get the most out of your beats.

        Feel it. BASS+

        • 12.2mm drivers/closed-back
        • In-ear
        • 6 hours of play time
        • Ultra comfy
        Powerful 12.2 mm speaker drivers

        Powerful 12.2 mm speaker drivers

        This is big, powerful bass that lets you really feel the beat. Powerful 12.2-mm speaker drivers blast out thumping bass from a sleek, compact package.

        Rechargeable battery offers up to 6 hours of playtime

        Rechargeable battery offers up to 6 hours of playtime

        With 6 hours of playtime, you'll have enough power to keep your music going all day.

        Bluetooth wireless technology

        Bluetooth wireless technology

        Easily pair your headphones with any Bluetooth device for wireless music.

        Ergonomic design for max comfort

        Ergonomic design for max comfort

        Ergonomically designed with oval and angled tubes for a comfortable, natural fit. So you can keep listening for hours in total comfort.

        Remote control for hands-free calls and music

        Remote control for hands-free calls and music

        An easy-to-use remote control allows you to play or pause tracks and answer calls with a simple push of a button.

        Wing tips for secure fit

        Wing tips for secure fit

        The wing tips provide a little extra push for a better, more secure fit that never falls out.

        Great sound isolation

        Great sound isolation

        Designed for optimal passive noise isolation, this in-ear fit ensures you never miss a beat of your music.

        Big, bold bass you can feel

        Big, bold bass you can feel

        This is big, powerful bass that lets you really feel the beat. Don't let the sleek design fool you – specially tuned drivers and bass vents produce ultra-low end frequencies to create a unique BASS+ sound signature.

        USB charging cable

        USB charging cable

        The included USB charging cable makes it easy to keep your headphones powered up when you need them.

        Weightless feel, wireless freedom

        Weightless feel, wireless freedom

        With an ultralight, weightless feel, these wireless in-ear headphones give you the freedom to move without restriction.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Acoustic system
          Closed
          Magnet type
          Neodymium
          Impedance
          32 Ohm
          Speaker diameter
          12.2 mm
          Frequency range
          9-21,000 Hz
          Maximum power input
          30 mW
          Sensitivity
          107  dB
          Diaphragm
          PET

        • Connectivity

          Bluetooth profiles
          • A2DP
          • AVRCP
          • HFP
          • HSP
          Bluetooth version
          4.1
          Maximum range
          Up to 10  m

        • Convenience

          Volume control
          Yes
          Call management
          • Answer / End call
          • Last number redial
          • Microphone mute
          • Reject call
          • Switch between call and music

        • Accessories

          USB cable
          Yes

        • Power

          Battery type
          Li-Polymer
          Rechargeable
          Yes
          Standby time
          110* hr
          Talk time
          5.5* hr
          Music play time
          6*  hr

        • Design

          Colour
          White

        • Product dimensions

          Height
          2  cm
          Width
          10  cm
          Depth
          4  cm
          Weight
          0.016  kg

        • Packaging dimensions

          Number of products included
          1
          Height
          17.5  cm
          Width
          9.5  cm
          Depth
          3.2  cm
          Gross weight
          0.073  kg
          Net weight
          0.035  kg
          Tare weight
          0.038  kg
          EAN
          69 51613 99153 4
          Packaging type
          Carton
          Type of shelf placement
          Both

        • Outer Carton

          Number of consumer packages
          3
          Length
          19  cm
          Width
          11.6  cm
          Height
          13.3  cm
          Gross weight
          0.31  kg
          Tare weight
          0.205  kg
          GTIN
          1 69 51613 99153 1
          Net weight
          0.105  kg

            • Actual results may vary