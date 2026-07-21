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BASS+ Wireless Bluetooth® headphones
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SHB4385BK/00
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Philips Headphones App allows you to take full advantage of your headphones' potential. You can access all the features that will give you the best audio experience from your mobile device.
Quick start guide
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“Compare pairing codes …” is displayed on my PC when I am pairing the Philips Bluetooth headphone with the PC. What is it?
Will I experience Bluetooth interference with my Philips headset?
How to pair a second phone to my Philips Bluetooth Wireless headset?
How to clean my Philips headphones?
Sound comes only from one side of Philips SHB4385 headphones
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