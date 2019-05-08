Now 15% discount on all TV's
Now 15% discount on all TV's
Discontinued
SHE3550PK/00
Big beats, pumping bass
Ultra small, big bass Philips MyJam Beamers in-ear headphones feature oval tube inserts for comfort.
8.6 mm drivers/closed-back
In-ear
Ultra small earphones fit perfectly inside the ear, creating a seal that blocks out external noise.
Philips Vibes in-ear headphones house efficient drivers inside a compact design. They fit perfectly while pumping out clear sound and booming bass.
Ear caps come in a choice of 2 sizes for a personalised and perfect fit.
5.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
hammy9
08/05/2019
United Kingdom
Excellent Item.
Extremely comfortable. Great sounds too. Had this type of earphones for ten years and used everyday. Needed a new set and found just what I wanted made by Philips. Good price and well worth the money. Would I recommend them,,, YES MOST DEFINATELY.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHE3550WT Headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHE3550WT Headphones