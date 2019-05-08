2 year warranty
Discontinued
SHE3550WT/00
8.6 mm drivers/closed-back
In-ear
Ear caps come in a choice of 2 sizes for a personalised and perfect fit.
Philips Vibes in-ear headphones house efficient drivers inside a compact design. They fit perfectly while pumping out clear sound and booming bass.
An oval sound tube insert provides ergonomic comfort to fit the true shape of the ear.
5.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
hammy9
08/05/2019
United Kingdom
Excellent Item.
Extremely comfortable. Great sounds too. Had this type of earphones for ten years and used everyday. Needed a new set and found just what I wanted made by Philips. Good price and well worth the money. Would I recommend them,,, YES MOST DEFINATELY.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHE3550WT Headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHE3550WT Headphones