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All series

  • Big beats, pumping bass
  • Big beats, pumping bass

Discontinued

Headphones

SHE3550WT/00

5
| (1) Review | 100% recommend this product

Available in

Black
Black
Blue
Blue
Pink
Pink
White
White
Big beats, pumping bass
Ultra small, big bass Philips MyJam Beamers in-ear headphones feature oval tube inserts for comfort.
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Compact design

Big beats, pumping bass

  • 8.6 mm drivers/closed-back

  • In-ear

2 interchangeable rubber ear caps offer an optimal fit

Ear caps come in a choice of 2 sizes for a personalised and perfect fit.

Big bass and clear sound through efficient drivers

Philips Vibes in-ear headphones house efficient drivers inside a compact design. They fit perfectly while pumping out clear sound and booming bass.

Oval sound tube insert provides an ergonomic comfort fit

An oval sound tube insert provides ergonomic comfort to fit the true shape of the ear.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

1

Review

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

08/05/2019

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Excellent Item.

Extremely comfortable. Great sounds too. Had this type of earphones for ten years and used everyday. Needed a new set and found just what I wanted made by Philips. Good price and well worth the money. Would I recommend them,,, YES MOST DEFINATELY.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHE3550WT Headphones

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHE3550WT Headphones

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