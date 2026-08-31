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Headphones

SHE3850RG/00

Available in

Blue
Blue
Red
Red
Silver
Silver

Bright beats, punchy bass

Stylish Philips MyJam Chromz in-ear headphones deliver punchy bass, comfort and good looks. Multiple vacuum metallised, matt coating colour options match the iPhone 6S.

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High quality vacuum metallised matt finishing

Bright beats, punchy bass

  • 8.6 mm drivers/closed-back

  • In-ear

Powerful drivers reproduce clear sound with big bass

Powerful drivers reproduce clear sound with big bass

Philips Chromz in-ear headphones house powerful speakers in a compact design to ensure a perfect fit with clear sound with big bass.

Reinforced cable relief enhances durability and connectivity

To extend the life of your headphones, a soft rubber relief between them and the cable protects the connection from damage through repeated bending.

Vacuum metalized, stylish matt coat offers extra protection

Vacuum metalized, stylish matt coat offers extra protection

A high quality vacuum metalized matt coating offers extra surface protection and matches the iPhone 6S perfectly.

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