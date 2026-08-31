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SHE3850RG/00
Bright beats, punchy bass
Stylish Philips MyJam Chromz in-ear headphones deliver punchy bass, comfort and good looks. Multiple vacuum metallised, matt coating colour options match the iPhone 6S.
8.6 mm drivers/closed-back
In-ear
Philips Chromz in-ear headphones house powerful speakers in a compact design to ensure a perfect fit with clear sound with big bass.
To extend the life of your headphones, a soft rubber relief between them and the cable protects the connection from damage through repeated bending.
A high quality vacuum metalized matt coating offers extra surface protection and matches the iPhone 6S perfectly.
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