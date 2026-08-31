Now 15% discount on all TV's
Now 15% discount on all TV's
SHE3850SL/00
Bright beats, punchy bass
Stylish Philips MyJam Chromz in-ear headphones deliver punchy bass, comfort and good looks. Multiple vacuum metallised, matt coating colour options match the iPhone 6S.
8.6 mm drivers/closed-back
In-ear
Ultra small earphones fit perfectly inside the ear, creating a seal that blocks out external noise.
To extend the life of your headphones, a soft rubber relief between them and the cable protects the connection from damage through repeated bending.
Ear caps come in a choice of 3 sizes - small, medium and large - for a personalized and perfect fit.
Reviews