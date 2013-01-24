Home
    In-Ear Headphones

    SHE3900GD/00
    Rich bass
      In-Ear Headphones

      Rich bass

      Premium in-ear headphones feature great bass, comfort and looks. Efficient speaker drivers give powerful sound. Oval tube inserts come with 3 ear-cap sizes for optimal fit and deep bass. Vacuum metallised housings look sleek and classy.

        Rich bass

        Your music sounds better with oval sound tube

        • Gold
        Compact efficient speakers for powerful sound and rich bass

        Compact efficient speakers for powerful sound and rich bass

        Compact efficient speakers ensure an exact fit and deliver precise sound with rich bass, ideal for your listening enjoyment.

        Soft silicone ear caps in 3 sizes for a perfect snug fit

        Soft silicone ear caps in 3 sizes for a perfect snug fit

        Ear caps come in a choice of 3 sizes – small, medium and large – for a personalised and perfect fit.

        Textured strain relief for durability and secured grip

        Textured strain relief provides a secure yet flexible connection between the headphones cable and the plug.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Diaphragm
          PET
          Frequency response
          10 - 22,000  Hz
          Magnet type
          Neodymium
          Voice coil
          CCAW
          Sensitivity
          107  dB
          Speaker diameter
          8.6  mm
          Maximum power input
          20  mW
          Impedance
          16  ohm

        • Design

          Colour
          Gold

        • Connectivity

          Type of cable
          Copper
          Cable Connection
          symmetrical
          Cable length
          1.2  m
          Connector
          3.5  mm
          Finishing of connector
          Gold-plated

        • Inner Carton

          Length
          17.9  cm
          Width
          9.5  cm
          Height
          6  cm
          Net weight
          0.0315  kg
          Gross weight
          0.124  kg
          Tare weight
          0.0925  kg
          GTIN
          2 69 23410 72911 9
          Number of consumer packages
          3

        • Outer Carton

          Length
          38  cm
          Width
          21  cm
          Height
          15  cm
          Net weight
          0.2520  kg
          Gross weight
          1.248  kg
          Tare weight
          0.9960  kg
          GTIN
          1 69 23410 72911 2
          Number of consumer packages
          24

        • Packaging dimensions

          Height
          17.5  cm
          Width
          5  cm
          Depth
          3.2  cm
          Net weight
          0.0105  kg
          Gross weight
          0.034  kg
          Tare weight
          0.0235  kg
          EAN
          69 23410 72911 5
          Type of shelf placement
          Soother
          Number of products included
          1
          Packaging type
          Soother

        • Product dimensions

          Width
          1.3  cm
          Height
          2.1  cm
          Depth
          1.3  cm
          Weight
          0.0105  kg

