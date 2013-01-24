Home
      -{discount-value}

      Enjoy music and calls in high-quality sound. Oval tube inserts come with 3 ear cap sizes for optimal fit and deep bass. Vacuum metallised housings boast sleek classy finish. Inline mic and control make hands-free phone calls convenient. See all benefits

      Enjoy music and calls in high-quality sound. Oval tube inserts come with 3 ear cap sizes for optimal fit and deep bass. Vacuum metallised housings boast sleek classy finish. Inline mic and control make hands-free phone calls convenient. See all benefits

      Rich bass

      Enjoy music and calls in high-quality sound. Oval tube inserts come with 3 ear cap sizes for optimal fit and deep bass. Vacuum metallised housings boast sleek classy finish. Inline mic and control make hands-free phone calls convenient. See all benefits

      Enjoy music and calls in high-quality sound. Oval tube inserts come with 3 ear cap sizes for optimal fit and deep bass. Vacuum metallised housings boast sleek classy finish. Inline mic and control make hands-free phone calls convenient. See all benefits

        Rich bass

        Music and calls sound better with oval sound tube

        • Gold
        Soft silicone ear caps in 3 sizes for a perfect snug fit

        Soft silicone ear caps in 3 sizes for a perfect snug fit

        Ear caps come in a choice of 3 sizes – small, medium and large – for a personalised and perfect fit.

        Inline mic and control switch between music and calls easily

        Inline mic and control switch between music and calls easily

        The built-in microphone lets you switch from listening to music to taking phone calls - easily, so you'll always stay connected with what matters most to you.

        Compact efficient speakers for powerful sound and rich bass

        Compact efficient speakers for powerful sound and rich bass

        Compact efficient speakers ensure an exact fit and deliver precise sound with rich bass, ideal for your listening enjoyment.

        Textured strain relief for durability and secured grip

        Textured strain relief provides a secure yet flexible connection between the headphones cable and the plug.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Diaphragm
          PET
          Frequency response
          10 - 22,000  Hz
          Magnet type
          Neodymium
          Voice coil
          CCAW
          Sensitivity
          107  dB
          Speaker diameter
          8.6  mm
          Maximum power input
          20  mW
          Impedance
          16  ohm

        • Design

          Colour
          Gold

        • Connectivity

          Type of cable
          Copper
          Cable Connection
          symmetrical
          Cable length
          1.2  m
          Connector
          3.5  mm
          Finishing of connector
          Gold-plated

        • Packaging dimensions

          EAN
          69 23410 72969 6
          Depth
          3.2  cm
          Gross weight
          0.0355  kg
          Height
          17.5  cm
          Net weight
          0.012  kg
          Number of products included
          1
          Packaging type
          Soother
          Tare weight
          0.0235  kg
          Type of shelf placement
          Soother
          Width
          5  cm

        • Inner Carton

          Gross weight
          0.132  kg
          GTIN
          2 69 23410 72969 0
          Height
          6  cm
          Length
          17.9  cm
          Net weight
          0.036  kg
          Number of consumer packages
          3
          Tare weight
          0.096  kg
          Width
          9.5  cm

        • Outer Carton

          Gross weight
          1.296  kg
          GTIN
          1 69 23410 72969 3
          Height
          15  cm
          Length
          38  cm
          Net weight
          0.288  kg
          Number of consumer packages
          24
          Tare weight
          1.008  kg
          Width
          21  cm

        • Product dimensions

          Depth
          1.3  cm
          Height
          2.1  cm
          Weight
          0.012  kg
          Width
          1.3  cm

