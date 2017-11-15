ProductsSupport

Now 15% discount on all TV's

All series

  • Product detail photograph
  • Product detail photograph
  • Product in-use photograph
  • Packaging photograph
  • Primary image
  • Product detail photograph
  • Product detail photograph
  • Product in-use photograph
  • Packaging photograph
  • Primary image

Discontinued

In-Ear Headphones

SHE9100SL/00

3.5

| (4) Reviews

Available in

Black
Black
Blue
Blue
Red
Red
Silver
Silver

Precision sound

The Philips SHE9100 headphones boast premium drivers and precision-crafted metal housing for detailed yet pure sound. Oval sound tubes and a choice of 3 ear tips ensure comfort and fit.

See all benefits

with solid metal housing

Precision sound

  • 8.6-mm drivers/semi-closed back

  • In-ear

Durable Flexi-grip for strong headphone-to-cable connection

This soft yet durable and flexible connector between the earphone and cable helps protect against potential damage from repeated bending.

Fine-tuned neodymium drivers for high-frequency clarity

Fine-tuned neodymium drivers for high-frequency clarity

Neodymium is the ideal material for producing a strong magnetic field for greater sensitivity in a voice coil, better bass response and higher overall sound quality. It features re-engineered 8.6-mm neodymium drivers that are responsive to high frequencies and ensure pure sound clarity.

Sturdy aluminium housing prevents vibration for sound clarity

Sturdy aluminium housing prevents vibration for sound clarity

The headphone's housing is crafted from sturdy aluminium, which prevents vibration for the purest sound performance. In addition, it protects the earphones from the wear and tear of everyday use.

Technical specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.5

of 5

4

Reviews

4
2

15/11/2017

Deutschland

Deutschland

Langlebig, guter Klang

Ich habe mir vor über einem Jahr diese Kopfhöhrer in rot gekauft und war begeistert wie gut der Tragekomfort und der Klang ist. Da ich diese kürzlich verloren habe hab ich mir das gleiche Model in schwarz geholt und nach kurzem eintragen war der Klang und die Basslastigkeit wie gewohnt bei den alten Kopfhöhrern. Ich bin gespannt ob dieses Paar mindestens genauso lange lebt wie das alte, denn dann kann ich die jedem weiter empfehlen.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHE9100BK In-Ear-Kopfhörer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHE9100BK In-Ear-Kopfhörer

05/07/2015

Deutschland

Deutschland

ein her

der SHE 9100 hat einen sehr guten ausgewogenen klang,der auch die feinheiten der aufnahmen sehr gut und klar darstellt und auch die bässe sehr gut wiedergibt.er sitzt sehr angenehm im ohr und ist für das hören von jazz rock und progressiver musik duch den klaren powervollen klang hervorragend geeignet.die umweltgeräsche sind sehr gut abgeschirmt.da ich seid vielen jahren beim radfahren musik und hörbücher höre und dadurch eine menge inear kopfhörer verschiedener preisklassen genutzt habe,bin sehr zufrieden mit diesem kopfhörer!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHE9100BL In-Ear-Kopfhörer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHE9100BL In-Ear-Kopfhörer

12/07/2016

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Nice but less than expectations

Nice reproduction of bass sound but treble clarity is poor when compared to the SHE 9000. It also boast poor noise reduction.

This review was made for SHE9100BL In-Ear Headphones

This review was made for SHE9100BL In-Ear Headphones

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • £10 off your first purchase on the Philips online store.*
  • Exclusive member offers and early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • £10 off your first purchase on the Philips online store.*
  • Exclusive member offers and early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.