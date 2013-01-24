Home
    BASS+

    Headphones with mic

    SHL3175BK/00
      -{discount-value}

      Philips BASS+ headphones bring big, bold bass back to your music. Packing powerful, punchy bass into a sleek, sturdy package, these over-the-ear headphones are built for those who need more bass in their beats without any extra bulk. See all benefits

        Feel it. BASS+

        • 40 mm drivers/closed-back
        • Over-ear
        • Soft ear cushions
        • Compact folding
        40mm Neodymium speakers

        40mm Neodymium speakers

        40mm Neodymium speakers that produce big bold bass

        Big, bold bass that you can feel

        Big, bold bass that you can feel

        Powerful bass to upgrade your listening enjoyment. Don't get fooled by its sleek design as the specially designed bass vent and specially tuned drivers produce ultra-low end frequencies that gives the headphones the unique Bass+ sound signature. Separate acoustic volume is used to ensure high consistency bass performance in every production.

        Folds into a compact form for easy storing and carrying

        Folds into a compact form for easy storing and carrying

        The unique compact fold design gives you the best experience on the go. The headphones can be either flat fold or compact fold for easy portability and easy storage.

        Soft ear cushions for long-wearing comfort

        Soft ear cushions for long-wearing comfort

        Soft breathable ear cushions for long listening sessions and great comfort

        Great sound isolation

        Great sound isolation

        Closed type acoustics blocking out ambient noise and providing better sound.

        Adjustable earshells and headband for optimal comfort

        Adjustable earshells and headband for optimal comfort

        Designed for optimal fit, BASS+ headphones feature swivelling earshells and an adjustable headband to ensure a great fit for all wearers.

        Remote control for hands-free calls and music

        Remote control for hands-free calls and music

        An easy-to-use remote control allows you to play or pause tracks and answer calls with a simple push of a button.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Acoustic system
          Closed
          Impedance
          32 Ohm
          Magnet type
          Neodymium
          Maximum power input
          40 mW
          Sensitivity
          104 dB
          Speaker diameter
          40 mm
          Diaphragm
          PET
          Frequency range
          8-23,500 Hz
          Type
          dynamic

        • Connectivity

          Cable length
          1.2 m
          Cable Connection
          two-sided
          Connector
          3.5  mm
          Microphone
          Built-in microphone

        • Packaging dimensions

          EAN
          69 51613 98153 5
          Depth
          5.7  cm
          Depth
          2.2  inch
          Gross weight
          0.303  kg
          Gross weight
          0.668  lb
          Height
          8.9  inch
          Height
          22.5  cm
          Net weight
          0.192  kg
          Net weight
          0.423  lb
          Number of products included
          1
          Packaging type
          Carton
          Tare weight
          0.111  kg
          Tare weight
          0.245  lb
          Type of shelf placement
          Both
          Width
          19.5  cm
          Width
          7.7  inch

        • Design

          Colour
          Black

        • Outer Carton

          Gross weight
          2.579  lb
          Gross weight
          1.17  kg
          GTIN
          1 69 51613 98153 2
          Height
          22.3  cm
          Height
          8.8  inch
          Length
          20.7  cm
          Length
          8.1  inch
          Net weight
          1.270  lb
          Net weight
          0.576  kg
          Number of consumer packages
          3
          Tare weight
          1.310  lb
          Tare weight
          0.594  kg
          Width
          18.5  cm
          Width
          7.3  inch

        • Product dimensions

          Depth
          18  cm
          Depth
          7.1  inch
          Height
          2.0  inch
          Height
          5  cm
          Weight
          0.419  lb
          Weight
          0.19  kg
          Width
          19  cm
          Width
          7.5  inch

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item