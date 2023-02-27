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2 year warranty

Welcome gift £10*

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All series

  • Your beats. Your style.
  • Your beats. Your style.
  • Your beats. Your style.
  • Your beats. Your style.
  • Your beats. Your style.
  • Your beats. Your style.
  • Your beats. Your style.
  • Your beats. Your style.
  • Your beats. Your style.
  • Your beats. Your style.
  • Your beats. Your style.
  • Your beats. Your style.

Discontinued

3000 seriesOn-ear headphones

TAH4105WT/00

5
| (2) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Available in

Black
Black
Blue
Blue
Red
Red
White
White
Your beats. Your style.
Feel like you've just stepped onto the dance floor. These on-ear headphones give you clear sound and powerful bass. The cushioned headband keeps things comfortable and the matte colour designs let you make the music yours - in style.
See all benefits

Your beats. Your style.

  • 32 mm drivers/closed-back

  • Lightweight headband

  • Compact folding

Rich bass, clear sound

Relive all your best dance-floor moments over and over again. The 32 mm neodymium drivers deliver big, bold bass and clear sound. The closed-back design delivers great sound isolation so you can enjoy every second of your favourite tracks.

Lightweight, adjustable cushioned headband

Available in stylish matte colourways, these on-ear headphones boast a cushioned headband that's so light you'll barely feel it. The soft ear cups are clearly marked for left/right ears and can be angled until they feel just right.

Flat-fold design for easy storage

Roll with the bass. The ear cups fold flat and swivel inwards for easy storage in your pocket or bag. Just fold them up and you're ready to go.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

2

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

27/02/2023

Suisse

Suisse

Philips employee

Verified buyer

Das Produkt überzeugt in der eifachen Handhabung.

[Employee of philipsglobal] Einfach in der Handhabung und nicht zu wuchtig. Für eine schnelle Video-Info am PC. Preis auch super.

Pros

eifach, handlich

Cons

Keine

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 3000 series TAH4105BK On-Ear-Kopfhörer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 3000 series TAH4105BK On-Ear-Kopfhörer

02/01/2021

Ελλάδα

Ελλάδα

Ωραία ακουστικά

Όμορφα ακουστικά με ωραίο, πλούσιο ήχο, σταθερά, καθαρός ήχος και τέλειο μικρόφωνο.

Pros

Ωραίος καθαρός ήχος.

Cons

-

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 3000 series TAH4105RD Ακουστικά με στήριγμα κεφαλής

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 3000 series TAH4105RD Ακουστικά με στήριγμα κεφαλής

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