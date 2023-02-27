2 year warranty
Discontinued
TAH4105RD/00
32 mm drivers/closed-back
Lightweight headband
Compact folding
Relive all your best dance-floor moments over and over again. The 32 mm neodymium drivers deliver big, bold bass and clear sound. The closed-back design delivers great sound isolation so you can enjoy every second of your favourite tracks.
Available in stylish matte colourways, these on-ear headphones boast a cushioned headband that's so light you'll barely feel it. The soft ear cups are clearly marked for left/right ears and can be angled until they feel just right.
Roll with the bass. The ear cups fold flat and swivel inwards for easy storage in your pocket or bag. Just fold them up and you're ready to go.
5.0
of 5
2
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
i_tüpfli
27/02/2023
Suisse
Philips employee
Verified buyer
Das Produkt überzeugt in der eifachen Handhabung.
[Employee of philipsglobal] Einfach in der Handhabung und nicht zu wuchtig. Für eine schnelle Video-Info am PC. Preis auch super.
Pros
eifach, handlich
Cons
Keine
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 3000 series TAH4105BK On-Ear-Kopfhörer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 3000 series TAH4105BK On-Ear-Kopfhörer
sana45
02/01/2021
Ελλάδα
Ωραία ακουστικά
Όμορφα ακουστικά με ωραίο, πλούσιο ήχο, σταθερά, καθαρός ήχος και τέλειο μικρόφωνο.
Pros
Ωραίος καθαρός ήχος.
Cons
-
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 3000 series TAH4105RD Ακουστικά με στήριγμα κεφαλής
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 3000 series TAH4105RD Ακουστικά με στήριγμα κεφαλής