2 year warranty
Discontinued
TAH4205WT/00
32 mm drivers/closed-back
On-ear
Compact folding
Up to 29 hours play time
These on-ear headphones boast powerful 32 mm neodymium acoustic drivers that give you crisp sound and rich bass. When you want more, simply press the BASS boost button and you'll feel the difference instantly.
You get up to 29 hours of play time from a 2 hour charge via USB-C. If you start running low on power, a quick 15 minute charge will keep the music playing for another 4 hours.
Available in stylish matte colourways, these on-ear headphones boast a cushioned headband that's so light you'll barely feel it. The soft ear cups are clearly marked for left/right ears and can be angled until they feel just right.
2.9
of 5
39
Reviews
RatMan43
03/01/2023
United Kingdom
Great for those with sensitive hearing
I use them to listen to audiobooks, music, videos, take calls, all the things you use them for. But I also use them to cancel out most sounds when I get overstimulated (am anxious and autistic) and also use them at concerts as I get overstimulated in loud environments but love concerts for the vibes. I agree with the other reviewee about the constant 'battery low' warning when you get to 15%. Very annoying indeed.
Pros
29 hours of listening
Cons
Warning at 15% every minute or so
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAH4205BK On-ear Wireless Headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAH4205BK On-ear Wireless Headphones
M.J.
07/10/2021
Nederland
Verified buyer
het product is geweldig
het is echt een top koptelefoon de muziek is echt zuiver en ga zomaar door en de batterij gaat echt lang mee voor dat je hem moet opladen dus het is echt een aanrader als je een goede koptelefoon zoekt.
Pros
alles
Cons
geen
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAH4205RD Draadloze koptelefoons voor op het oor
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAH4205RD Draadloze koptelefoons voor op het oor
Geli 1960
03/01/2025
Deutschland
Verified buyer
Alles super
Einfache Bedienung. Guter Klang. Geringes Gewicht.
Pros
Passt alles
Cons
Keine
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAH4205WT Kabellose On-Ear Kopfhörer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAH4205WT Kabellose On-Ear Kopfhörer
Battery life of play time is approximate and may vary depending on application condition.