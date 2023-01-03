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  • Feel that bass
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  • Feel that bass
  • Feel that bass
  • Feel that bass
  • Feel that bass
  • Feel that bass
  • Feel that bass
  • Feel that bass
  • Feel that bass
  • Feel that bass
  • Feel that bass
  • Feel that bass
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  • Feel that bass
  • Feel that bass
  • Feel that bass
  • Feel that bass
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  • Feel that bass
  • Feel that bass
  • Feel that bass
  • Feel that bass
  • Feel that bass

Discontinued

On-ear Wireless Headphones

TAH4205WT/00

2.9
| (39) Reviews

Available in

Black
Black
Blue
Blue
Red
Red
White
White
Feel that bass
Rock your sounds with bigger bass. These wireless on-ear headphones boast a BASS boost button, so you can pump it up whenever you like. You get up to 29 hours of play time, quick charging and stylish matte colours to choose from.
See all benefits

Feel that bass

  • 32 mm drivers/closed-back

  • On-ear

  • Compact folding

  • Up to 29 hours play time

BASS boost button. Stronger bass at the touch of a button

BASS boost button. Stronger bass at the touch of a button

These on-ear headphones boast powerful 32 mm neodymium acoustic drivers that give you crisp sound and rich bass. When you want more, simply press the BASS boost button and you'll feel the difference instantly.

29 hours of play time. USB-C charging

29 hours of play time. USB-C charging

You get up to 29 hours of play time from a 2 hour charge via USB-C. If you start running low on power, a quick 15 minute charge will keep the music playing for another 4 hours.

Lightweight, adjustable cushioned headband

Lightweight, adjustable cushioned headband

Available in stylish matte colourways, these on-ear headphones boast a cushioned headband that's so light you'll barely feel it. The soft ear cups are clearly marked for left/right ears and can be angled until they feel just right.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

2.9

of 5

39

Reviews

03/01/2023

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great for those with sensitive hearing

I use them to listen to audiobooks, music, videos, take calls, all the things you use them for. But I also use them to cancel out most sounds when I get overstimulated (am anxious and autistic) and also use them at concerts as I get overstimulated in loud environments but love concerts for the vibes. I agree with the other reviewee about the constant 'battery low' warning when you get to 15%. Very annoying indeed.

Pros

29 hours of listening

Cons

Warning at 15% every minute or so

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAH4205BK On-ear Wireless Headphones

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAH4205BK On-ear Wireless Headphones

07/10/2021

Nederland

Nederland

Verified buyer

het product is geweldig

het is echt een top koptelefoon de muziek is echt zuiver en ga zomaar door en de batterij gaat echt lang mee voor dat je hem moet opladen dus het is echt een aanrader als je een goede koptelefoon zoekt.

Pros

alles

Cons

geen

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAH4205RD Draadloze koptelefoons voor op het oor

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAH4205RD Draadloze koptelefoons voor op het oor

03/01/2025

Deutschland

Deutschland

Verified buyer

Alles super

Einfache Bedienung. Guter Klang. Geringes Gewicht.

Pros

Passt alles

Cons

Keine

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAH4205WT Kabellose On-Ear Kopfhörer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAH4205WT Kabellose On-Ear Kopfhörer

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Disclaimers

  1. Battery life of play time is approximate and may vary depending on application condition.