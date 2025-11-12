2 year warranty
TAH4209BK/00
Available in
Lightweight on-ear headphones
Natural sound. Dynamic Bass
Up to 55 hours of play time
Clear calls
These on-ear headphones are primed for everyday comfort. The cushioned headband is so light you'll barely feel it, and the soft ear cups can be angled so they feel just right. Each ear cup is padded with memory foam: the more you wear them, the more you'll love them.
You get great sound from the 32 mm drivers, and decent passive noise isolation from the on-ear fit. If you love a good bassline, activate Dynamic Bass via the Philips Headphones app and you can enjoy the full power of your favourite tunes even if you're listening quietly.
With up to 55 hours of play time, these wireless headphones will see you through plenty of playlists. They recharge fully in just 2 hours via USB-C, and a quick 15 minute charge will give you enough power to keep the music playing for another 2 hours.
4.0
of 5
47
Reviews
Bird10
12/11/2025
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Brilliant sound quality.
Brilliant sound quality for the price and a great colour.
Cons
None
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 4000 series TAH4209BL On-ear wireless headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 4000 series TAH4209BL On-ear wireless headphones
Lexi24
07/04/2025
United Kingdom
My experience with the Philips H4209PK/00 Wireless Headphones has been nothing short of delightful. Seriously, these things are a game-changer. The audio quality? Crystal clear, a real treat for the ears. It's not just loud; there's a beautiful equilibrium between the bass thump and the treble's shimmer – a finely tuned orchestra in my ears, if you will. I've listened to everything from soaring operatic arias to the gritty crunch of my favorite indie rock band, and these headphones have handled it all with aplomb. Comfort is key, and these don't disappoint. They're featherlight; I often forget I'm even wearing them, which is a huge plus during those marathon listening sessions. Picture this: curled up on the sofa, lost in a captivating audiobook, utterly oblivious to the world outside. That's the kind of immersive experience these headphones deliver. The Bluetooth connection has been rock-solid, never once dropping out on me, even with a few errant walls in the way. Battery life is another strong suit. Let's just say I've gone days without needing a recharge – a veritable marathon of musical enjoyment! Honestly, I've been pleasantly surprised by the longevity. And the price? For the level of performance you get, it's a steal. These headphones punch far above their weight class, offering a premium listening experience without the premium price tag. If you're in the market for a pair of wireless headphones that don't skimp on quality or comfort, look no further. The Philips H4209PK/00 are, in my humble opinion, a truly exceptional value. They're a total knockout.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 4000 series TAH4209BK On-ear wireless headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 4000 series TAH4209BK On-ear wireless headphones
AC88
06/04/2025
United Kingdom
Brilliant quality, good comfort and bargain price
These headphones are very comfortable and easy to set up. Once connected I could easily change the settings depending on what I was listening to, i.e..gaming, music or the tv. The battery last a decent length of time, using for a few hours every day only required 1 charge evey few days. The quality of the sound is really good and for the price it's a good headset if your on a budget. Would definitely recommend
Pros
Cheap, good quality of build and performance.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 4000 series TAH4209BK On-ear wireless headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 4000 series TAH4209BK On-ear wireless headphones